Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM

Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has rejoined the club as COO, the club has revealed.

Mnisi’s return to the Pietermaritzburg club will raise eyebrows.

He left in sometimes strange and controversial circumstances. Mnisi was CEO when the club acquired the Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021.

He disappeared from his administrative role after the 2021-22 season, going on “special leave”. Some reports, however, were he had been suspended relating to allowing the coach who steered Royal to third place in their first Premiership season, John Maduka, to leave, and the hiring later of Khabo Zondo.

In August 2022 Mnisi delivered a fiery press conference in Johannesburg where he blasted Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize, saying he was not “udakaboy” (a man who mixes cement at a construction site).