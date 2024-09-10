Soccer

Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM

Return to the KwaZulu-Natal club where Mnisi has a storied past will raise eyebrows

10 September 2024 - 16:42
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has returned to the club as COO. File photo
Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has returned to the club as COO. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has rejoined the club as COO, the club has revealed.

Mnisi’s return to the Pietermaritzburg club will raise eyebrows.

He left in sometimes strange and controversial circumstances. Mnisi was CEO when the club acquired the Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021.

He disappeared from his administrative role after the 2021-22 season, going on “special leave”. Some reports, however, were he had been suspended relating to allowing the coach who steered Royal to third place in their first Premiership season, John Maduka, to leave, and the hiring later of Khabo Zondo.

In August 2022 Mnisi delivered a fiery press conference in Johannesburg where he blasted Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize, saying he was not “udakaboy” (a man who mixes cement at a construction site).

Mnisi alleged Mkhize failed to protect him from malicious allegations and insisted he was still employed in his post at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

In January 2023 Mnisi announced he had officially left Royal. He joined Marumo Gallants as their CEO in August 2023, the stint only lasting briefly as he left the Limpopo club in November.

Strangely Royal termed Mnisi’s return as coming back “from his family responsibility leave”.

“Royal AM is pleased to announce the return of Sinky Mnisi, who has rejoined the club from his family responsibility leave. Effective immediately, Mnisi will take on the role of COO (COO) for the next three years, where he will be instrumental in driving the club’s vision and operational excellence,” Royal said.

‘I am not udakaboy’: Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi blasts owner MaMkhize

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has blasted the club's owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, saying she failed to protect him from malicious allegations and ...
Sport
2 years ago

“During his absence, Sinky has remained committed to the values and goals of Royal AM and his return is met with enthusiasm by team members and supporters alike. With extensive experience and a deep understanding of the club’s culture and ambitions, Mnisi is uniquely positioned to lead Royal AM into an exciting new chapter.

“To our valued supporters and media partners, we are focusing our efforts on seamlessly integrating Sinky Mnisi back into the club in his new capacity. We will not be conducting interviews at this time.

“We will make further announcements regarding our future direction and insights at a later date via press conference.”

Royal battled in the Premiership last season, ending 13th.

READ MORE

‘I don’t have full confidence’ in Bafana and Jordaan: McKenzie sends warning to Safa boss

Sports minister reveals mandate he set for Bafana Bafana.
Sport
3 hours ago

PODCAST | It was never the issue of Khabo Zondo: Sinky Mnisi on his rift with Royal

Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says he took “special leave” at Royal AM in response to media stories he was suspended at the club.
Sport
1 year ago

‘Royal AM didn’t make me, I made them’: Mnisi hits back at claims he is ‘sinking the club’

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says the KwaZulu-Natal-based club didn’t make him, he made them what they are today.
Sport
2 years ago

Mnisi says Chiefs were supposed to buy Solomons from Royal AM, not Swallows

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs should have bought Dillon Solomons from the KwaZulu-Natal-based club as he claims the ...
Sport
2 years ago

Jomo Sono calls for indaba on restructuring of ABC Motsepe League

‘There is no discussion of football here — if the leader has decided it will just be like that’.
Sport
9 hours ago

Pirates the team to beat in PSL this season: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Brazilians' boss urges fans not to panic after slow start.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory Rugby
  2. Jomo Sono calls for indaba on restructuring of ABC Motsepe League Soccer
  3. Erasmus rests seven players as he names Bok squad for Argentina tour Rugby
  4. Angry De Bruyne lashes out at Belgium teammates after France loss Soccer
  5. ‘I don’t have full confidence’ in Bafana and Jordaan: McKenzie sends warning to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!