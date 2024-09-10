Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba

Thalente Mbatha dramatically came to Bafana Bafana's rescue for the second time in five days with another injury-time strike that earned his team a crucial 3-2 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win away to South Sudan on Tuesday.

A tricky match played in 33°C heat on an artificial surface at Juba National Stadium in the South Sudan capital of Juba seemed not to be going Bafana's way.

The South Africans conceded a 1-0 lead from penalty by Tito Okello in the 15th minute, but hit straight back through Oswin Appollis's strike in the 17th.

Appollis made it 2-1 two minutes into first-half added time, but Bafana again conceded to Valentino Yuel's equalising strike in the 57th.

Super-sub Mbatha latched onto a half-cleared corner and struck from outside the box to score the 95th minute — the same time as his equaliser against Uganda — winner.

Bafana's qualification for the 2025 Afcon looked in serious danger as South Sudan looked to be holding them to a 2-2 draw.