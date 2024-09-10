Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers

Heavyweight contenders in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers struggled on Monday with Ghana held to a draw while Morocco and Senegal scraped narrow wins over unfancied opposition.

But for Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, victories continued their positive start to the campaign that kicked off last week.

Uganda, who came close to upsetting Bafana Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday, the South Africans snatching an injury-time equaliser for a 2-2 draw, lead with four points in Group K after a 2-0 home win over Congo in Kampala.

They lead Group K with four points, with Bafana aiming to bring themselves back into contention if they can beat South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday (3pm).

Ghana gave away a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger while Senegal needed a penalty to edge Burundi 1-0.

Morocco left it late to beat Lesotho with Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz scoring a superb individual effort in stoppage time for a 1-0 win in Agadir.