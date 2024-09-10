Soccer

Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers

Bafana's Group K opponents the Cranes go top with win in Kampala

10 September 2024 - 08:44 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Niger goalkeeper Abiboulaye Younoussa Hainikoye makes a save at the feet of Mohammed Kudus of Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Berkane, Morocco on Monday.
Niger goalkeeper Abiboulaye Younoussa Hainikoye makes a save at the feet of Mohammed Kudus of Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Berkane, Morocco on Monday.
Image: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Heavyweight contenders in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers struggled on Monday with Ghana held to a draw while Morocco and Senegal scraped narrow wins over unfancied opposition.

But for Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, victories continued their positive start to the campaign that kicked off last week.

Uganda, who came close to upsetting Bafana Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday, the South Africans snatching an injury-time equaliser for a 2-2 draw, lead with four points in Group K after a 2-0 home win over Congo in Kampala.

They lead Group K with four points, with Bafana aiming to bring themselves back into contention if they can beat South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday (3pm).

Ghana gave away a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger while Senegal needed a penalty to edge Burundi 1-0.

Morocco left it late to beat Lesotho with Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz scoring a superb individual effort in stoppage time for a 1-0 win in Agadir.

Morocco will host the next finals but are still taking part in the preliminaries despite being guaranteed a place in the 24-team tournament.

They made nine changes from Friday’s 4-1 win over Gabon for their second game in Group B, which was played in Agadir because Lesotho do not have a stadium passed fit for use in international football and ceded home advantage.

French-based Alidu Seidu put Ghana ahead a minute before half time with a stunning long-range shot but they were unable to hold onto the lead and were caught at the near post from a set piece as Niger equalised through Oumar Sako in the 81st minute.

Ghana have one point in Group F after losing at home last week to Angola, who are top after Randy Nteka grabbed the winner nine minutes from time to beat Sudan 2-1 in Luanda.

Senegal took a full-strength side to neutral Malawi to play Burundi in Group L but faced a battle to break down a team 120 places below them in the Fifa rankings.

Heat and an artificial surface in Juba can make life difficult for Bafana

Hugo Broos' men need a win against South Sudan to get their Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign back on track
Sport
4 hours ago

They eventually won a penalty when Sadio Mané was kicked in the face but he was not allowed to take the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee because he went down injured and left the field for treatment and had not received permission to return.

Ismailia Sarr converted the 71st minute penalty instead to ensure victory and leave his side top with four points.

DR Congo have won two out of two in Group H after a 2-0 victory away to Ethiopia in a match hosted in Dar-es-Salaam. Theo Bongonda and Fiston Mayele netted the second-half goals.

Togo's Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scored four minutes into stoppage time as they came from 2-0 down to hold Equatorial Guinea to a 2-2 draw in Malabo in Group E.

Madagascar and the Comoros Islands drew their Group A Indian Ocean derby 1-1, which was played in Tunisia because of the lack of a stadium on either island.

Tuesday sees the conclusion of the second round of qualifiers for the 2025 finals with 15 fixtures scheduled.

Reuters

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos warns South Sudan can put up a fight

Artificial surface and heat in Juba can be levellers as South Africa seek win against 169th-ranked opponents
Sport
14 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for South Sudan clash

Error might cost Mothwa the goalkeeper position, with Chaine and Goss ready to step in.
Sport
21 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos doesn’t regret playing Mothwa but may drop him against South Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has another tough decision to make in the goalkeeping department for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana blushes against Uganda in Afcon qualifier

Thalente Mbatha scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana forced a 2-2 draw with Uganda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy nomination

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says he “went numb” and was speechless and shocked to find out he had been nominated ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory Rugby
  2. Robertson expects tough questions at home after All Blacks’ Bok losses Rugby
  3. Bafana coach Broos warns South Sudan can put up a fight Soccer
  4. Pirates the team to beat in PSL this season: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  5. Kruger conquers Paris — makings of a 19-year-old Games gold medallist Sport

Latest Videos

Canada's Nygard sentenced to 11 years in sex assault cases | REUTERS
'Russian spy' whale was not killed by humans, say Norway police | REUTERS