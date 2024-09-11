Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ‘Magents’ Motale

Popular Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend strolls down memory lane

11 September 2024 - 10:35 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale says midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi must be allowed to enjoy his football.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana legend Edward “Magents” Motale says Orlando Pirates' talented midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has divided opinion because of his showboating, must be allowed to enjoy his football and not be pressured with comparisons to the legendary Jomo Sono. 

In the 36th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by the former Pirates captain and defender, who is well-known for his humour and storytelling ability. 

Motale spoke about his full confidence in Bafana coach Hugo Broos and the squad that is in the midst of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaigns. 

He said the time has come for South African football to have a new league champion after the seven-year dominance of the premiership by Mamelodi Sundowns, and he believes his former team Pirates have what it takes to go all the way this season. 

Motale, who was a famously stylish left-back for the Buccaneers team that won the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs and was part of the Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil, also took a trip memory lane on his successful career. 

