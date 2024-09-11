Motale spoke about his full confidence in Bafana coach Hugo Broos and the squad that is in the midst of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaigns.
He said the time has come for South African football to have a new league champion after the seven-year dominance of the premiership by Mamelodi Sundowns, and he believes his former team Pirates have what it takes to go all the way this season.
Motale, who was a famously stylish left-back for the Buccaneers team that won the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs and was part of the Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil, also took a trip memory lane on his successful career.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ‘Magents’ Motale
Popular Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend strolls down memory lane
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana legend Edward “Magents” Motale says Orlando Pirates' talented midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has divided opinion because of his showboating, must be allowed to enjoy his football and not be pressured with comparisons to the legendary Jomo Sono.
In the 36th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by the former Pirates captain and defender, who is well-known for his humour and storytelling ability.
In the 36th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates captain and defender Edward ‘Magents’ Motale. Motale said skillful Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has divided opinion because of his showboating, must be allowed to enjoy his football and not be pressured with comparisons to legendary Jomo Sono. Motale spoke about his full confidence in the current Bafana coach Hugo Broos and squad that is in the middle of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He also said time has come for South African football to have a new league champion following dominance by Mamelodi Sundowns and he believes his former team Pirates have what it takes to go all the way. Motale, who was a famously stylish left-back for the Buccaneers team that won the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil, also went down memory lane on his successful career. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
Motale spoke about his full confidence in Bafana coach Hugo Broos and the squad that is in the midst of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaigns.
He said the time has come for South African football to have a new league champion after the seven-year dominance of the premiership by Mamelodi Sundowns, and he believes his former team Pirates have what it takes to go all the way this season.
Motale, who was a famously stylish left-back for the Buccaneers team that won the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs and was part of the Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil, also took a trip memory lane on his successful career.
READ MORE
Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba
‘I don’t have full confidence’ in Bafana and Jordaan: McKenzie sends warning to Safa boss
Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM
Jomo Sono calls for indaba on restructuring of ABC Motsepe League
Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers
Pirates the team to beat in PSL this season: Sundowns coach Mngqithi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos