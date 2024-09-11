Chivaviro reveals talks with Nabi that give hope of a better season for Chiefs

Ranga Chivaviro is eager to justify the hope many had in him to be a crucial attacker at Kaizer Chiefs after joining Amakhosi from relegated Marumo Gallants at the beginning of last season.

Chivaviro, 31, had scored 17 goals for Gallants in all competitions before their relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season and there was hope he would be an instant hit at Amakhosi. However an injury in his first weeks at Naturena set him back and with the club generally not performing well, he struggled to adapt.

Chivaviro contributed four goals in 20 league matches last season.

That poor return by the bulky striker, combined with Chiefs finishing in their worst league position of 10th, means there needs to be vast improvement in the 2024-2025 season for both Chiefs and Chivaviro. The Soweto giants also have to avoid going 10 seasons without a trophy in 2024-25.

How Chivaviro will fit into new coach Nasreddine Nabi's plans will become much clearer when Amakhosi open their Betway Premiership campaign against Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (5.30pm).