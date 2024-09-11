Soccer

Chivaviro reveals talks with Nabi that give hope of a better season for Chiefs

‘The guys are looking hungry and motivated,’ says striker as he seeks personal improvement at Amakhosi

11 September 2024 - 14:48
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Edson Castillo and Ranga Chivaviro during a media open day at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Edson Castillo and Ranga Chivaviro during a media open day at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ranga Chivaviro is eager to justify the hope many had in him to be a crucial attacker at Kaizer Chiefs after joining Amakhosi from relegated Marumo Gallants at the beginning of last season. 

Chivaviro, 31, had scored 17 goals for Gallants in all competitions before their relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season and there was hope he would be an instant hit at Amakhosi. However an injury in his first weeks at Naturena set him back and with the club generally not performing well, he struggled to adapt.

Chivaviro contributed four goals in 20 league matches last season.

That poor return by the bulky striker, combined with Chiefs finishing in their worst league position of 10th, means there needs to be vast improvement in the 2024-2025 season for both Chiefs and Chivaviro. The Soweto giants also have to avoid going 10 seasons without a trophy in 2024-25.

How Chivaviro will fit into new coach Nasreddine Nabi's plans will become much clearer when Amakhosi open their Betway Premiership campaign against Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (5.30pm).

Chivaviro is looking forward to working with Nabi, and hopes the arrival of the 56-year-old Tunisian who has done well in the last three seasons with Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, in Tanzania and FAR Rabat in Morocco can result in an improvement in the striker's game.

“ I want to resurrect that form [he had at Gallants] and hopefully it's not just me but it's all the guys,” Chivaviro said on Wednesday.

“We believe that if we're all on top of our game we're bound to win games. That's the mandate for us — we want to win games and put Chiefs on top where we belong.

“It was a very difficult first season for me and also for the team. I don't know how many years we have finished outside the top eight, let alone not qualifying for Caf football.

“But we have a point to prove now and we want to rectify that. We want to rise up and make sure it doesn't happen again.

“The guys are looking hungry and motived and I don't think we need more motivation than that we didn't do well last season and we owe it to ourselves to do better this campaign.”

Chivaviro's first encounter with Nabi was when Gallants reached the semifinals of the 2022-23 Caf Confederation Cup. He scored seven goals in that competition, including the one in the second leg of the Limpopo team's 4-1 on aggregate defeat to Yanga in their last four matchup.

“And I think it was one of the first conversations we had, me and him [when Nabi arrived at Chiefs in the off-season]. He reminded me of what I was doing and who I was and how he wants to see me as this season. We touched a little bit on this and that.

“He's more of someone who wants to understand what's going on with your life and all of that. We've had that conversation and it's productive and we're hoping that this season will bring back that Ranga who was scoring goals on a regular basis.”

Chivaviro said working with Nabi has been refreshing but the good thing about it is that he's reminded everyone why they're at Chiefs.

“For me personally, it's been a lot of learning. What's important is he's reminding us what Kaizer Chiefs is and what it takes to be here. Being in this circle must mean you're quality.

“He takes a lot of time to remind us of that and tells us what's expected to be a Chiefs player. We're now used to what he expects from us as players and we know what we need to do this season — to bring back the glory days for this club.”

