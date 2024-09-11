Deschamps confident Mbappé will be back among the goals

France coach Didier Deschamps said he has no concerns about the form of Kylian Mbappé and expects Real Madrid's new forward to rediscover his scoring touch when he reaches full fitness.

After France opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Italy in Paris, Deschamps fielded a much-changed team against Belgium on Monday, with Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann starting on the bench in their 2-0 win.

Mbappé struggled at Euro 2024 after breaking his nose against Austria and took four games before scoring his first league goals for Madrid after his move from Paris St-Germain.

“The French team will always be stronger with him and I’m convinced that in a month he will be better,” Deschamps said.

“There are very high demands in his club. I have no worries with Kylian.”