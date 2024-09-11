Soccer

Deschamps confident Mbappé will be back among the goals

Real Madrid’s new striker came off the bench for Le Bleus in win against Belgium

11 September 2024 - 17:41 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
France's Kylian Mbappé shoots at goal in their Nations League, League A, Group 2 match against Belgium at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France on Monday.
France's Kylian Mbappé shoots at goal in their Nations League, League A, Group 2 match against Belgium at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

France coach Didier Deschamps said he has no concerns about the form of Kylian Mbappé and expects Real Madrid's new forward to rediscover his scoring touch when he reaches full fitness.

After France opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Italy in Paris, Deschamps fielded a much-changed team against Belgium on Monday, with Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann starting on the bench in their 2-0 win.

Mbappé struggled at Euro 2024 after breaking his nose against Austria and took four games before scoring his first league goals for Madrid after his move from Paris St-Germain.

“The French team will always be stronger with him and I’m convinced that in a month he will be better,” Deschamps said.

“There are very high demands in his club. I have no worries with Kylian.”

Mbappé was brought on in the 67th minute against Belgium and looked bright as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, missing narrowly from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved in the 86th.

Michael Olise and Manu Koné were handed their first caps against Italy while Lucas Digne played his first game for France in more than two years against Belgium, with Matteo Guendouzi also returning.

Deschamps said he is using the Nations League as a platform to widen the pool of talent at his disposal and plans to continue down that path regardless of the results.

“I'm sticking to my course, to put as many players as possible in situations where we can test them.

“It is the time to do that even if it you lose games. You don't replace players with 50 caps by snapping your fingers.

“I'm well aware that I am not putting the team in the best conditions,” he said of the numerous changes to the line-up.

“But we have to go through it. It gives us answers.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Angry De Bruyne lashes out at Belgium teammates after France loss

‘I can’t say here what went wrong. I already did that to the team at half time’
Sport
1 day ago

Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana's group K opponents the Cranes go top with win in Kampala
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | Soccer clubs using muti, an ordeal with intruders and surviving a death scare — veteran coach Rautmann

The 79-year-old was in conversation with decorated sportscaster Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.
Sport
4 days ago

England's Grealish and Rice respectful despite frosty Irish welcome

England's Declan Rice and Jack Grealish shrugged off their hostile reception in Dublin by scoring both goals in England's Nations League win over ...
Sport
3 days ago

Belgium need improvement for Monday’s French test

Belgium know they will need an improvement in form if they are to beat France on Monday, even after starting their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy nomination

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says he “went numb” and was speechless and shocked to find out he had been nominated ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba Soccer
  2. ‘I don’t have full confidence’ in Bafana and Jordaan: McKenzie sends warning to ... Soccer
  3. Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM Soccer
  4. Jomo Sono calls for indaba on restructuring of ABC Motsepe League Soccer
  5. Broos confident of Bafana reaching Afcon after last-gasp win in South Sudan Soccer

Latest Videos

Allegations of poor conditions at hospitals: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court