Nearly half of women fans in England and Wales suffer sexist abuse at soccer matches

Close to half of women soccer fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday.

Wolf-whistling, being questioned about their knowledge of the rules and persistent badgering were some of the forms of sexist behaviour experienced by the 1,502 people surveyed. Of those 7% said they had been touched inappropriately, 3% were victims of physical violence and 2% sexually assaulted or harassed.

Though the research showed sexism was still a significant issue for female match-goers, and for nonbinary fans, 77% said they felt safe attending matches and four in ten said their experiences had been improving over time.

But ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities and younger people were more likely to feel unsafe and experience sexism in a soccer setting, the research said.

The vast majority of those surveyed, 85%, said they had never reported the abuse, mostly because they didn't think it would make a difference.