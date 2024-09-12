Soccer

Important for Chiefs to have good start under Nabi, says Given Msimango

Amakhosi start the Betway Premiership with games against Marumo Gallants, AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns

12 September 2024 - 10:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango wants them to have a good start to the campaign.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have three Betway Premiership matches this month and defender Given Msimango says the club needs to have a solid start under new coach Nasreddine Nabi. 

A new-look Chiefs' campaign begins with the trip to Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), followed by a visit to AmaZulu (September 25) in Durban before they return home to host defending champions and fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns (September 28). 

Starting with strong results in their opening matches will help the players settle with confidence and give hope to the club's supporters, who have been starved of success over a nine-season trophyless period, said Msimango. 

“A good start to the league is important. You always hear the clichés that it is not how you start but how you finish. But here at Chiefs it is important to start on a good note, to set the tone and momentum nicely for ourselves for all the games in September,” he said. 

“We are playing three matches this month and if you start well you are more likely to create momentum that will help you to put together good results for the coming games.” 

Msimango said Chiefs' players have to show the good spirit they have had in training during the prolonged preseason to get desirable results in their opening games.

“That’s the goal for us: we have to have good energy mindset, focus and results will come.” 

Msimango admitted there is pressure on the players to impress this season and avoid the ignominy of a decade without silverware. 

“There is always pressure and expectation when you wear the Chiefs jersey. That is nothing new and it is still the same feeling. We understand that as players because it is something we signed up for. 

“It is up to us to go out there to perform, improve and bring the best results for the club and try to win trophies. Also just to repay them for the faith they have shown in us.” 

