Soccer

Mngqithi warns Sundowns need ‘focus and mentality’ against Mbabane Swallows

Brazilians coach reminds his players meetings against so-called small teams can be a banana peel

12 September 2024 - 16:59
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn't want his players to underestimate Mbabane Swallows.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn't want his players to underestimate Mbabane Swallows.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is guarding against the Mbabane Swallows banana peel. 

The Brazilians take on the Eswatini champions in their Champions League final preliminary round clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm) and while their star-studded combination should have no issues earning a win, a priority is also to avoid an embarrassing defeat. 

Swallows, who are playing their home match in South Africa because there is no suitable venue in Eswatini, are not reputable on the continent but Mngqithi said playing against these so-called small teams can be tricky.

Speaking at Chloorkop on Thursday afternoon, Mngqithi called on his players to show maximum respect to their opposition, have a strong mentality and be focused. 

“To be honest, for me it is never about setting the tone [for the rest of the season] but it is about winning a football match,” he said. 

“It is important to respect the opponents and not go into a game with a preconceived idea this is a game where we need to stamp our authority. We go into the game with an open mind, lots of respect and humility. 

“We play against every opposition with the same respect you would give if you were playing against Al Ahly or Esperance because the game of football requires that. 

“It is worse with matches where everybody expects you to win, those are games that are the most difficult because sometimes players lack intrinsic motivation. They rely more on coaches and senior players like Dennis [Onyango] to make them aware that you cannot take this game for granted because anything can happen. 

“The suffering of Pirates [in the Champions League against Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy last season] was not because of their lack of quality but more on the mentality of the players and how much they wanted to win the match. 

“It happens a lot when you play against these so-called small teams in the Nedbank Cup and you will know many teams have suffered against those so-called smaller opponents. 

“It is because of the mentality, not because these smaller opponents were exceptionally good. When the mentality is not right, you end up not doing well and if there is anything I would worry about going into this match it is mentality and focus.” 

Mngqithi said they had discussions behind the scenes on having the right approach to the game.

How project of awakening sleeping giant drew Inácio Miguel to Chiefs

Miguel wants to be part of the generation of Chiefs players who have the daunting task of bringing back the glory days
Sport
13 hours ago

“I think the reason we didn't win against Stellenbosch [in their two-legged MTN8 semifinal] is not that we didn't have the capacity to win, it was more about mentality and focus. If mentality and focus are not where they are supposed to be you will always be punished in those type of matches. 

“You will always be second in every duel and late in every combat. It will show the state of mind and that you didn't show enough respect to the opponents. That, for me, is the most important thing that can happen in matches like these. 

“The dynamics of every match will always create problems if you come in with the mentality of thinking you are going to score a lot of goals. The game itself will tell which direction it wants to take. 

“I remember in an MTN8 match in the past where we went to play against Bloemfontein Celtic. Everybody thought we were going to score lots of goals and have a good start to the season but we lost by five goals.” 

READ MORE

POLL | Who is the greatest South African footballer of all time?

Football, like politics, is personal to its followers. So, the question of who the greatest South African footballer of all time is tends to ruffle ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Important for Chiefs to have good start under Nabi, says Given Msimango

Amakhosi start the Betway Premiership with games against Marumo Gallants, AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
7 hours ago

Chivaviro reveals talks with Nabi that give hope of a better season for Chiefs

‘The guys are looking hungry and motivated,’ says striker as he seeks personal improvement at Amakhosi.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos confident of Bafana reaching Afcon after last-gasp win in South Sudan

Coach admits lack of game time due to late start to season in South Africa almost cost his team.
Sport
1 day ago

Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba

Thalente Mbatha dramatically came to Bafana Bafana's rescue for the second time in five days with another injury-time strike that earned his team a ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘I don’t have full confidence’ in Bafana and Jordaan: McKenzie sends warning to Safa boss

Sports minister reveals mandate he set for Bafana Bafana.
Sport
2 days ago

Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM

Return to the KwaZulu-Natal club where Mnisi has a storied past will raise eyebrows.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ... Soccer
  2. Chivaviro reveals talks with Nabi that give hope of a better season for Chiefs Soccer
  3. Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba Soccer
  4. Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers Soccer
  5. De Kock's absence puts Proteas wicketkeepers in the spotlight Cricket

Latest Videos

The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic
Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX