Soccer

PSG welcome LFP mediation with Kylian Mbappé over R1.1bn pay dispute

France international Mbappé left PSG to in high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season

12 September 2024 - 11:37 By Rohith Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kylian Mbappé, in action for France, is challenged by Belgium's Zeno Debast in their Nations League, League A, Group 2 match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, in Lyon, France on Monday.
Kylian Mbappé, in action for France, is challenged by Belgium's Zeno Debast in their Nations League, League A, Group 2 match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, in Lyon, France on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Paris St-Germain welcomed an offer from the French football league's governing body (LFP) on Wednesday to mediate with Kylian Mbappé over the France forward's wage dispute after his departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Mbappé left PSG to make a high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season and French media reported the 25-year-old is seeking around 55m (R1.1bn).

PSG and Mbappé were at loggerheads last year when the forward, who is the club's all-time top scorer, refused to sign a contract extension and was frozen out of the team.

He was later reinstated into the first team squad after they arrived at a resolution, but he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent.

“The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris,” a PSG spokesperson said.

“In the light of the club's oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.

“The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process.”

In January, Mbappé had said he made an agreement with PSG chair Nasser Al-Khelaifi that would “protect all parties and preserve the club's serenity for the challenges ahead”.

Media reports last year said Mbappé had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses if he left PSG on a free transfer.

Reuters has contacted Mbappé's representatives for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE

Deschamps confident Mbappé will be back among the goals

Real Madrid’s new striker came off the bench for Le Bleus in win against Belgium.
Sport
23 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ‘Magents’ Motale

Popular Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend takes a stroll down memory lane.
Sport
1 day ago

Man Utd vows to improve on and off pitch after posting R2.6bn loss

The EPL club's shares slipped 8% in early US trading as net losses widened to more than £113m.
Sport
8 hours ago

Angry De Bruyne lashes out at Belgium teammates after France loss

‘I can’t say here what went wrong. I already did that to the team at half time’
Sport
2 days ago

England's Grealish and Rice respectful despite frosty Irish welcome

England's Declan Rice and Jack Grealish shrugged off their hostile reception in Dublin by scoring both goals in England's Nations League win over ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ... Soccer
  2. Chivaviro reveals talks with Nabi that give hope of a better season for Chiefs Soccer
  3. Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba Soccer
  4. Uganda beat Congo as Morocco and Ghana battle in Afcon qualifiers Soccer
  5. De Kock's absence puts Proteas wicketkeepers in the spotlight Cricket

Latest Videos

The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic
Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX