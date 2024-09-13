Soccer

Stellenbosch secure vital Confederation Cup, first leg win over AS Vita

13 September 2024 - 21:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Ibraheem Jabaar of Stellenbosch is challenged by Kevin Guy Noel Pierre Tapoko of AS Vita during their Confederation Cup clash at Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch produced a businesslike performance to beat AS Vita 2-0 during the first leg of their Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night. 

Stellies, who are playing continental football for the first time after they finished third on Premiership standings last season, opened the scoring after seven minutes from the header of defender Thabo Moloisane. 

They enjoyed attacking momentum due to the opening goal and it came as no surprise when they increased their lead five minutes later from the effort of attacker Lehlogonolo Mojela. 

Coach Steve Barker and his men will travel to Kinshasa next weekend with this significant two-goal advantage as they continue with their mission to secure a place in the group stages. 

Continental football related to South African teams continues on Saturday with Sekhukhune United visiting Lunda Sul FC in Angola in the same tournament at the 11 de Novembro Stadium. 

In the Champions League final preliminary stage, Orlando Pirates are away to Jwaneng Galaxy at the National Stadium in Gaborone (4pm) and Mamelodi Sundowns are up against Mbabane Swallows from Eswatini at Lucas Moripe Stadium (8pm) on Saturday. 

