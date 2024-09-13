While Malesela has set no target as to where he wants his team to finish on the log, he said he would prefer to fight to be in the top eight than battle against relegation.
'We're ready,' says Malesela before Gallants showdown with Chiefs at new Free State home
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela is relishing the atmosphere they'll have at the Free State Stadium when they play their first Betway Premiership match against crowd pullers Kaizer Chiefs at 5.30pm on Saturday.
Gallants were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign but they have bought their way back to top flight football through the acquisition of Moroka Swallows' status in July.
Not only that, initially Gallants were based in Limpopo (after they had bought the status of TTM in 2021), but they've now shifted to the Free State where they are targeting the support which was once enjoyed by Bloemfontein Celtic before Siwelele's status was snatched up by Royal AM in 2021.
So the musical chairs of PSL club brands changing hands willy nilly almost every season see Gallants facing a Chiefs side which is desperate to rewrite its own history with a new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi after struggling for nine seasons to win a trophy.
Malesela, speaking before the clash against Amakhosi, was excited that Gallants' re-entry to the big time will be recognised by many people through the magnitude of their game against Chiefs.
Important is that Malesela starts well in his second stint as Gallants coach after failing to save the club from relegation in the 16 league games he led them between September 20 2022 and January 30 2023.
“It's key,” was Malesela's response when asked how important it is that he and Gallants make a lasting impression on their Free State supporters, starting with Saturday's game
“It's important because, it's more like Kaizer Chiefs, if football dies here a big portion of South African support is gone. The evidence was there with the last game played by the national team [Bafana Bafana against Zimbabwe in June].
“With all the Macufe Cup [that involved Chiefs vs Celtic] we would see, the turnout was always good. We would be denying people here if we don't do well. We will be denying them an opportunity to enjoy football. That's exactly what we want to do, we want people to enjoy football, not only the results but enjoy football we want to display.”
“The key thing now is there's a lot of fight for the positions which is an assignment for us which is good. We have an idea who to start with but there are people who are saying 'hey I'm also here'. People are raising their hands, saying 'I'm also here, don't ignore me'. It's a good situation to be in.”
Malesela is looking at the Chiefs game as the one that must set the tone for the rest of the season.
“It must set up a confidence booster for us, meaning we want to play to win,” said Malesela.
“It doesn't mean if it doesn't happen, then we just say aah! I think it must be a confidence booster. If the performance is good, let's say we play a draw and then we say we can build on this.”
