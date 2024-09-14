Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has thanked South Africans for their prayers and well wishes after undergoing a successful operation on his leg at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The midfielder, who plays for Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal, was stretchered off the field during Bafana Bafana’s last-gasp 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier win over South Sudan at Juba National Stadium on Tuesday.
Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya said the decision to operate on the combative midfielder was taken to speed up the healing process.
“Thank you to everybody for their prayers, well wishes and support, it means a lot. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, the doctors, SAFA, the fans and the country at large,” said Sithole.
Bafana’s Sithole undergoes successful leg operation after being injured against South Sudan
Image: SAFA
Safa president Danny Jordaan, NEC member Job Mchunu and Ngwenya visited Sithole at the hospital on Friday and found the player in good spirit.
“We are so happy to see him in such high spirits, just a day after the operation. He is in such a positive frame of mind that you can’t help but be inspired. May he continue his recovery and return to the pitch when he is ready,” Jordaan said.
Ngwenya said Sithole will continue to be monitored even after he is discharged from hospital in the coming days.
“We are very happy with his progress and he is already walking with the aid of his physio. We expect him to be back in action in about 10 to 12 weeks.”
