Chiefs off to winning start in Betway Premiership as youngsters shine in Free State

Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Mfundo Vilakazi (18) and Mduduzi Shabalala (20) gave new coach Nasreddine Nabi victory in his first official match as Chiefs came from behind to beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 in their opening Betway Premiership match at a packed Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Such was the hunger of Chiefs fans to see their new-look beloved club under the heralded Tunisian mentor Nabi that they sold out this venue and even forced a 15th-minute delay to the scheduled kick-off.

This for a club that has had its worst finish (10th on the log) last season amid the nine seasons in which there has been an unprecedented drought of trophies, says a lot about their loyalty and love.

Shabalala and Vilakazi responded to that love with well-taken goals in each half in a match that Chiefs deserved to win on the balance of possession of the ball and chances they created.

Gallants were the home team, but such was the support Chiefs had that you would have easily mistaken Dan Malesela's team for the away side.

Gallants have relocated to the Free State after purchasing Moroka Swallows status to move back to top flight after failing to bounce back following their relegation in the 2022-2023 campaign.

Nabi showed his hand from the word go, starting with as many as five of the new players whose arrival at Chiefs coincided with his.

In goals, Rwandan gloveman Fiacre Ntwari got the jersey ahead of Bruce Bvuma, two central defence pairing of Rushwin Dortley and Angolan Inacio Miguel were joined by new left back Bradley Cross in defence, with only Reeve Frosler at right back, the only old player who kept his position..