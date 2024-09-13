Innocent Maela hopes Bucs benefit from Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng's exploits

“They can look forward now with confidence and believe that they belong in that space. They must keep on improving and stay humble, and hopefully they can achieve many more caps with Bafana.''
Apart from Mbatha and Mofokeng, Pirates had other five players who were away on international duty during the recent Fifa break. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine played his first Bafana game against South Sudan, while defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi were unused substitutions in both Bafana qualifiers.
Defender Olisa Ndah was introduced in the 63rd minute of Nigeria’s 3-0 win over Benin in their opening game of the qualifiers. He, however, remained on the bench for the entire game against Rwanda, their second qualifier that ended goalless away.
Winger Deon Hotto started in Namibia's two qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, even scoring against Kenya, though they lost 2-1. They also lost away to Cameroon.
“I’ve always said that playing international matches helps a lot...you grow as a player and as a person. I hope their [ Bucs players doing national duty] experience will help us a lot...not only now but in the long run. We are looking forward to having them back,” Maela said.
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says the club is proud of Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng after their recent impressive displays in Bafana Bafana colours, and hopes the experience will help the Sea Robbers in the CAF Champions League.
Mbatha scored two crucial stoppage-time goals off the bench in Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, while Mofokeng showed flashes of brilliance as a substitute.
The duo are expected to play a big role when Pirates face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the Champions League second preliminary round at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday (4pm). “We’re so proud of them, but my message to them is that this is only the beginning,'' Maela said at Job Rathebe Junior Secondary School in Orlando East, Soweto, where Pirates [courtesy of being the Nedbank Cup champions] handed over a multi-purpose sports court to the school early this week.
