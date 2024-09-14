POLL | Do you have hope Kaizer Chiefs will get back their winning spirit this season?
This weekend marks the beginning of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), 2024/25 Betway Premiership season which gives Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs an opportunity to display the team's renewal project game muscle.
Under the guard of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, Amakhosi in their first match of the season will face Marumo Gallants F.C in Free State Stadium at 5.30pm on Saturday.
While Nabi carries much responsibility on his shoulders as relentless Chiefs fans pin hopes on him to revive their joy after years of a trophy drought, many teams this season are eager to make it to the top.
Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s Gallants want to beat their underdog status in their game against Chiefs. A win for the team will also mean gaining more confidence on their new homeground. The team relocated to the Free State from Limpopo and want to win the hearts of Bloemfontein Celtic supporters.
“The game must be a confidence booster for us. We want to play to win. It doesn’t mean when that does not happen we will give up. If the performance is good, God forbid, maybe the game ends up in a draw. We will look at the positives which we can build on,” Malesela said.
With a mix of experienced players, such as former Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo, Malesela believes his team can give Chiefs a run for their money.
Meanwhile, the game will provide a platform for new Chiefs players to show their talent.
Nabi has a list of new signings including Angolan central defender Inácio Miguel and former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino. Much pressure is on the team to attract winning momentum from coach Mngqithi’s team.