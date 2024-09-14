Sundowns finally find scoring touch as they trash Eswatini minnows Swallows

Mamelodi Sundowns went through more than 270 minutes of early season MTN8 football without scoring a goal and out of nowhere they drilled four in one match.

They finally found their scoring touch during their dominant 4-0 Caf Champions League final preliminary round win over modest Mbabane Swallows from Eswatini at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Star man Lucas Ribeiro ended his first leg shift with a brace while the other contributors to the scoresheet were defender Mosa Lebusa and debutant Iqraam Rayners.

Sundowns are overwhelming favourites to progress to the group stages and they host the second leg on Saturday next week at this venue as Swallows played this match in South Africa due to lack of a compliant venue in Eswatini.

In the Sundowns starting line-up, coach Manqoba Mngqithi welcomed back captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who missed a win over Polokwane City and successive losses to Stellenbosch in the MTN8.