Soccer

Arteta praises Arsenal for doing ‘ugly things’ in crucial Spurs victory

16 September 2024 - 12:25 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after Gabriel scores their first goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after Gabriel scores their first goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal's growing capacity to win without being at their best, as they did in a hard-fought derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, could prove the difference as they attempt to finally overhaul Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta said his side were rewarded for doing “ugly things” to triumph thanks to yet another goal conceded from a corner by their bitter local rivals.

Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Spurs, marking their third straight north London derby victory away from home.

And, having nearly blown a 3-0 lead before clinging on for a 3-2 win in their last meeting in April, Arteta said he saw signs of progress in how the Gunners managed the closing stages.

The Arsenal manager said he was far calmer on Sunday “because after 0-3 to 2-3 [in the last game] you say, this cannot happen”.

“They threw everything at it, they tried today but I think we looked more composed, better organised and gave very, very little away.”

Having lost captain Martin Odegaard to injury and Declan Rice through suspension, with new signing Mikel Merino yet to make his debut due to a fractured shoulder, Arsenal's makeshift midfield was largely assured against a wasteful Spurs.

Arteta hailed the depth of the team and their ability to grind out results, a quality that was arguably lacking at times in their recent title challenges.

Gabriel Magalhaes header earns Arsenal win at Spurs in feisty derby

Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty north London derby on Sunday to keep pace ...
Sport
19 hours ago

“To love the game and win, you have to do a lot of things that sometimes people call ugly and enjoying doing those ugly things is a big compliment for this team.”

A north London derby will always feel like a must-win game, but victory felt almost essential for Arsenal who before kickoff trailed Manchester City by five points.

With City having earned 91 points on average in the last three seasons, Arsenal's trip to the Etihad next Sunday could have been make or break for their title credentials.

Instead, with a gritty three points in the bag, Arsenal will travel north with a chance to go top of the league.

Reuters

READ MORE

Rashford’s individual workouts pay off with goal in Man United win

Individual workouts during the recent international break paid off for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after he ended a six-month scoring ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘Not good enough’: Slot rues sloppy Liverpool after home loss to Forest

Arne Slot got his first taste of defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday as his side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with visiting ...
Sport
1 day ago

Uefa warns England could face Euros ban over regulator plans: reports

Uefa has warned the UK government that England risk a ban from the Euro 2028 tournament they are co-hosting if Prime Minister Keir Starmer goes ahead ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Liverpool slump to shock 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest

A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest the biggest surprise win of the Premier League season so far as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Haaland strikes twice as Man City come from behind to beat Brentford

Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season after Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland netted twice on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rashford ends goal drought in Man United's 3-0 win over Southampton

New signing Matthijs de Ligt grabbed his first goal for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since March in a 3-0 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Dark days for the Boks as the All Blacks run riot Sport
  2. ‘We could have scored seven or eight goals’: Mngqithi ‘unhappy’ after Sundowns ... Soccer
  3. Pirates defeat Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League clash Soccer
  4. ‘Fair bit of chat on the sidelines’: confusion, and then the Sharks reign Rugby
  5. Lions to meet Sharks in Currie Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

2024 Festival of Motoring
Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla outlines plans to tackle emerging ...