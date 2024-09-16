Arteta praises Arsenal for doing ‘ugly things’ in crucial Spurs victory

Arsenal's growing capacity to win without being at their best, as they did in a hard-fought derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, could prove the difference as they attempt to finally overhaul Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta said his side were rewarded for doing “ugly things” to triumph thanks to yet another goal conceded from a corner by their bitter local rivals.

Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Spurs, marking their third straight north London derby victory away from home.

And, having nearly blown a 3-0 lead before clinging on for a 3-2 win in their last meeting in April, Arteta said he saw signs of progress in how the Gunners managed the closing stages.