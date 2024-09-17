Caf president Motsepe sidesteps question on running for second term

Patrice Motsepe has expertly sidestepped answering the question of whether he will stand for second term as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president next year.

Speaking while on a working visit to check on Kenya’s preparations for Chan (the African Nations Championship) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Motsepe declined to give a yes or no answer to repeated questions about his desire to continue leading the organisation.

Motsepe was elected in March 2021 and his term ends in 2025. Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o is reportedly set to be among the candidates.

In his characteristic manner of providing long-winded and sometimes confusing responses, Motsepe in his post-executive committee meeting press conference said his focus is to ensure Caf continues to function whenever he decides to leave.