“It’s possible because I have too much work, [too much of a] job. [To work] only with one assistant is not [ideal]. I have specific work with [various aspects].
“If Mr Cruz definitely goes to Morocco I think it’s good. We received a letter from Morocco but we waited for a better time to observe the situation.”
The technical staff Nabi has brought with him to Chiefs includes first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach Safi Majdi.
Chiefs meet AmaZulu next in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 25.
Nabi suggests it would be best for Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz
Coach admits he has a big job at Amakhosi and says perhaps a second assistant would be beneficial
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested it might be best if he can bring in a replacement for Fernando Da Cruz, the Frenchman who joined his technical staff in Naturena for only six weeks as assistant coach before taking a job in Morocco.
On September 6, Chiefs announced the departure of Da Cruz, who was reportedly set to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation.
Da Cruz — Nabi’s assistant at FAR Rabat as they ended second in the Botola by a point to unbeaten Raja Casablanca last season, who coached the Moroccan club in 2022-23 and was a technical director before that — arrived to take up his post at Chiefs on June 23.
He began Chiefs' preseason while Nabi ended his contract at FAR with their Throne Cup final defeat to Raja on July 1.
Nabi was asked after his new-look Chiefs got off to a bright start with their 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Saturday if he thought the club should replace Da Cruz.
“Why not? All is possible,” he said.
If that was Chef Nabi’s appetiser, Chiefs fans will be hungry for the main course
“It’s possible because I have too much work, [too much of a] job. [To work] only with one assistant is not [ideal]. I have specific work with [various aspects].
“If Mr Cruz definitely goes to Morocco I think it’s good. We received a letter from Morocco but we waited for a better time to observe the situation.”
The technical staff Nabi has brought with him to Chiefs includes first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach Safi Majdi.
Chiefs meet AmaZulu next in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 25.
READ MORE
Caf president Motsepe sidesteps question on running for second term
Sundowns stars Mudau, Mokoena and Mbule to miss Tshwane derby against SuperSport
Mahlangu, Khune join SABC panel as it agrees PSL deal with SuperSport
Chiefs’ head chef Nabi promises given time ‘at this lovely club, I will cook for you’
Chiefs off to winning start in Betway Premiership as youngsters shine in Free State
‘Future for that boy is bright’: Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ signings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos