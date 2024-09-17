Soccer

Nabi suggests it would be best for Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz

Coach admits he has a big job at Amakhosi and says perhaps a second assistant would be beneficial

17 September 2024 - 14:41
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in discussion at Chiefs' Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested it might be best if he can bring in a replacement for Fernando Da Cruz, the Frenchman who joined his technical staff in Naturena for only six weeks as assistant coach before taking a job in Morocco. 

On September 6, Chiefs announced the departure of Da Cruz, who was reportedly set to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation. 

Da Cruz — Nabi’s assistant at FAR Rabat as they ended second in the Botola by a point to unbeaten Raja Casablanca last season, who coached the Moroccan club in 2022-23 and was a technical director before that — arrived to take up his post at Chiefs on June 23. 

He began Chiefs' preseason while Nabi ended his contract at FAR with their Throne Cup final defeat to Raja on July 1. 

Nabi was asked after his new-look Chiefs got off to a bright start with their 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Saturday if he thought the club should replace Da Cruz.

“Why not? All is possible,” he said. 

“It’s possible because I have too much work, [too much of a] job. [To work] only with one assistant is not [ideal]. I have specific work with [various aspects].

“If Mr Cruz definitely goes to Morocco I think it’s good. We received a letter from Morocco but we waited for a better time to observe the situation.” 

The technical staff Nabi has brought with him to Chiefs includes first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach Safi Majdi. 

Chiefs meet AmaZulu next in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 25. 

