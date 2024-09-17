Soccer

Orlando Pirates bid farewell to Lesedi Kapinga

Attacking midfielder again struggled for game time after joining the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns

17 September 2024 - 15:53
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Lesedi Kapinga has left Orlando Pirates. File photo
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

A few hours before they open their Betway Premiership campaign against Chippa United in Orlando on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates have announced the release of midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

Former Black Leopards player Kapinga, 29, joined Pirates at the beginning of the 2023-2024 campaign from Mamelodi Sundowns. As he had at his former club, he also struggled for game time at Bucs. 

“Orlando Pirates FC can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract,” Pirates wrote on their X account on Tuesday.

Kapinga made 13 appearances in Pirates colours in all competitions last season, providing one assist. He battled to win a regular slot, fighting for a position in attacking midfield with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Monnapule Saleng. 

With six official matches played by Pirates already this season, Kapinga appeared to be not in coach Jose Riveiro's plans as he was yet to earn minutes on the field. It's not clear where the Limpopo-born player will be headed, but he should not be short of suitors. 

Pirates will look to continue their bright start to the season when they host Chippa. 

The Buccaneers have already booked their place in the MTN8 final, where they'll meet Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 6. Victory there would see Bucs become the first team to win the competition three times in a row.

After meeting Chippa, Pirates will shift their focus to making sure they defend their 2-0 first-leg lead in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg against Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy at Orlando on Saturday.

A win against Jwaneng will earn Pirates a place in the group stages for the first time since 2019.

