Sundowns stars Mudau, Mokoena and Mbule to miss Tshwane derby against SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to be without key defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena when they take on SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership Tshwane derby at Loftus on Tuesday night.
Mudau and Mokoena, who missed the first leg of Downs' Champions League final preliminary round 4-0 win over Eswatini minnows Mbabane Swallows on Saturday, have not been included the matchday squad for unspecified reasons.
The other player not named in the match-day squad for the game against SuperSport (7.30pm) is midfielder Sipho Mbule, who is on the verge of joining Sekhukhune United on loan for the season.
Without the trio, the show must go on. Utility payer Aubrey Modiba said the Brazilians are motivated to get all the three points and claim the Tshwane bragging rights.
“We know the Tshwane derby is about bragging rights in Pretoria and because of that it is not going to be an easy match,” he said.
“I have managed to be on both sides — when I was at SuperSport we were always looking forward to this match because of the rivalry, as we are from the same area. They [SuperSport] haven’t played in a long time, but that doesn’t count because derbies are different.”
While Sundowns have played five competitive matches in the MTN8 and Champions League, due to the late kickoff of the Premiership in 2024-25 SuperSport will be kicking a ball in anger for only the second time. Matsatsantsa lost their MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates 3-1 in extra time on August 3.
Modiba said it is important for Downs to start their league season on a high and he is expecting goals.
“We are going to put up a fight and try by all means to get all the three points on offer. What I like about this match is that there are always goals — it rarely ends in a 0-0 and that shows the importance of the game and how much each team wants to win.
Chiefs’ head chef Nabi promises given time ‘at this lovely club, I will cook for you’
“We are urging supporters to come in their numbers to support us so we can make them proud. It is always nice to hear them make noise and hopefully we can get the win.
“Three points are important at this stage of the campaign. We want to start the league on a high note and be on the right track going forward. It was important to score four goals in the Champions League. We haven’t been good in front of goals in our first three games.”
After they struggled to score in their MTN8 matches against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch, Modiba is happy Sundowns found their touch in the demolition of Swallows.
“It was nice to see guys on the scoresheet again. It gives us confidence going into the next game because when you score you are already looking forward to the next game.
“It was nice to get that victory. The first game of the league season is important and I hope we can take that Mbabane Swallows form into the SuperSport game.”
