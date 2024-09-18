Italia 1990 World Cup top scorer Toto Schillaci dies aged 59

Former Italy striker Salvatore Schillaci, a star of the 1990 World Cup on home soil, has died at the age of 59, his former clubs Inter Milan and Juventus said on Wednesday.

Schillaci led Italy to their third-place finish in 1990, winning the Golden Boot for his six goals during the tournament, including in the semifinal against Argentina and in their third-place victory over England.

“A football icon is leaving us, a man who has entered the hearts of Italians and sports fans around the world,” Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X.

“Salvatore Schillaci, known by everyone as Toto, the striker from the magic nights of Italia '90 with our national team. Thanks for the emotions you gave us, for having made us dream, celebrate, embrace, and wave our national flag. Bon voyage, champion.”