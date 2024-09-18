It’s now or never for Jose Riveiro. He has become a cup specialist but is plotting Orlando Pirates' pursuit of the Betway Premiership.
He speaks on Bucs' recruitment strategy, Jwaneng, Champs League, Maswanganyi, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Hotto and more.
PODCAST | Now or never for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro
