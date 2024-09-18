Soccer

PODCAST | Now or never for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

18 September 2024 - 06:29
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates, during the Orlando Pirates Media Day at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on August 22 2024. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It’s now or never for Jose Riveiro. He has become a cup specialist but is plotting Orlando Pirates' pursuit of the Betway Premiership.

He speaks on Bucs' recruitment strategy, Jwaneng, Champs League, Maswanganyi, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Hotto and more.

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

