Saleng's last-gasp header gives Pirates victory over Chippa

It wasn't the prettiest of starts, but Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro won't mind because his side showed some resilience in earning a 2-1 victory in their opening Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
It took Monnapule Saleng's last-gasp header to give Pirates all three points when everything pointed to a share of the spoils. Saleng, not the toughest of players, rose high without anyone challenging him to head in Kabelo Dlamini's cross in the second minute of added time.
It's something Pirates may have lacked in Riveiro's two previous seasons with team, where they finished second to Sundowns in the league. In those campaigns Pirates failed to beat stubborn sides like Chippa when they visited Orlando.
Pirates had to work hard for their victory after allowing Chippa to take the lead via their former player Andile Jali, who produced a blinder of a strike to beat Sipho Chaine in the 22nd minute. With his fitness still not 100% it was no surprise that Jali, alongside attacker Sinoxolo Kwayiba, did not return after the restart.
Pirates were always in control of possession even before they conceded but what they lacked was sharpness in taking their chances.
Before Malebogo Modise was adjudged to have hacked Saleng in the area on the stroke of halftime, Saleng and Tshegofatsho Mabasa had wasted some good chances that could have given Pirates early goals.
There was, however, a question over the awarding of the spot kick by one of the new and less experienced referees, Olani Kwinda, as it appeared as if Modise's tackle on Saleng happened on the edge of the box.
Mabasa, the PSL's top scorer with 16 goals last season, opened his account by sending Stanley Nwabali, in Chippa's goals, the wrong way. The visiting side was on the back foot again in the second half, with Pirates now looking more purposeful in going for the winner.
Frustrated with a few openings, Riveiro introduced Thabo Moleleki and Kabelo Dlamini for Relebohile Mofokeng and Makhehlene Makhaula just after the hour mark.
These changes injected more pace and firepower for Bucs though they continued to miss glaring chances. Dlamini finally delivered with just two minutes remaining on the clock, finding Saleng with a good cross where there was no Chippa player challenging the Pirates winger as he headed home.
Riveiro kept the line-up that did business in the Caf Champions League second preliminary first leg in Botswana on Saturday where Bucs beat Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 to put one foot in the competitions' group stages.
Pirates will host Jwaneng in the second leg at 6pm at this venue on Saturday before refocusing on their league games with another home game against Polokwane City on Tuesday.
Other PSL results on Wednesday
Stellenbosch 0 Golden Arrows 2; Sekhukhune United 1 Magesi 0
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
