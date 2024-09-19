Soccer

Andre Arendse backs beleaguered AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa

Bafana legend credits Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy nominee Ronwen Williams for standards he has set

19 September 2024 - 13:51
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has come under scrutiny after glaring mistakes lately.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has urged people not to be harsh on beleaguered Veli Mothwa for his recent glaring goalkeeping howlers playing for Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu. 

Mothwa made costly mistakes in Bafana’s 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying draw against Uganda this month and AmaZulu’s 2-1 Betway Premiership loss to Polokwane City on Saturday. 

Arendse was speaking after SuperSport's 2-0 Betway Premiership defeat away to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday night.

“When I look at someone like Veli, we have to protect him,” said the Bafana goalkeeping legend, whose biggest mistake was at the 2002 World Cup in by Korea/Japan when he allowed in a goal by Raul in a 3-2 defeat against Spain. 

“I know how it feels because I have been there. You cannot feel any worse and Veli is feeling like that to this day and he is going to feel like that for a long time. It happened to me on the biggest stage of world football and I know what he is going through.

“We have to help and protect him and that is whether he continues playing or he gets a rest and people talk to him to regain confidence. The one thing about goalkeeping is it is a thankless job because there is no margin for error.” 

Arendse said the recent costly mistakes do not mean Mothwa is suddenly a bad player. 

“As much as we are developing people, we have to allow for mistakes and if we start breaking people down it is not going to be for the benefit of our football. This doesn’t make Veli a bad player overnight, it is totally the opposite.

“We have to be seen as helping people and that is the only way we will move forward.” 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns

In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by analyst Musi Matlaba ...
Sport
4 hours ago

On the issue of goalkeeping in South Africa, Arendse gave credit to Bafana and Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams, a 2024 Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy nominee, for setting an exceptionally high standard. 

“Ronwen has set the bar very high with goalkeeping in this country and he is unmatched at the moment. There is no question about that and it has been like that for a while.

“It is up to other goalkeepers to lift their standards and that’s a personal thing. That comes from the heart and the head and Ronwen has got that about him. In terms of ability, goalkeeping is in good hands from an international perspective and I have no doubt about that. 

“Recent performances have proved that when Ronwen doesn’t play, he leaves a big gap in the team and that is not being negative to other goalkeepers but it’s there for all to see. 

“From a goalkeeping perspective, as coaches we have a lot of work to do in our own pockets where we work in terms of developing. For me it is ongoing — goalkeeping is still a big part of my coaching and we are always developing and trying to get people closer.” 

