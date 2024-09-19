Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns

19 September 2024 - 11:29 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by performance analyst Musi Matlaba and Setswana commentator Tshepo Maimane. Matlaba and Maimane discussed what it will take for Mamelodi Sundowns to defend their championship and what Orlando Pirates must do to finally win the league since 2012.

In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by analyst Musi Matlaba and Setswana commentator Tshepo Maimane. 

Matlaba and Maimane discussed what it will take for Mamelodi Sundowns to defend their Betway Premiership title and what Orlando Pirates must do to finally win the league again after last doing so in 2012. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ‘Magents’ Motale

Popular Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend takes a stroll down memory lane.
Sport
1 week ago

Also discussed was how taking part in the Champions League will affect Pirates in the bread and butter business of the Premiership. 

The pair shared their opinions on the threat of teams like Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United and Cape Town City and also put the spotlight on players who may shine during the campaign. 

READ MORE

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Women’s Month wrap with Banyana's Kaylin Swart and Lelentle Mosimane

In the 34th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Banyana ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in SA

In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

‘I don’t listen to the rubbish people say’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi slams detractors

Brazilians boss comes out swinging after his team's 2-0 Premiership win against SuperSport United.
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi insists there is no bad blood with Sundowns stars Mokoena, Mudau

‘They are still very important players to the team, you must know that.’
Sport
1 day ago

If that was Chef Nabi’s appetiser, Chiefs fans will be hungry for the main course

The signings seem to have bolstered the combination and even last season's underperformers have new zip in their step
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi suggests it would be best for Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz

Coach admits he has a big job at Amakhosi and says perhaps a second assistant would be beneficial.
Sport
1 day ago
