Inter hold Man City to surprise draw, PSG edge Virona in Champions League

Inter Milan escaped Etihad Stadium with a surprise 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, exacting a small measure of revenge for their narrow loss to Pep Guardiola's side in the 2023 final.

Both teams squandered numerous chances in a breathless back-and-forth affair. City were largely stalled by Inter's impressive discipline in defence, while Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who were dangerous on the break on a nervy night for both sides, were wayward with their finishing.

“We faced a really difficult team,” Guardiola said.

“I'm still really, really satisfied for the game we played, especially with how [Inter] defended, they are masters of that, so big, they help each other unbelievably. So you cannot expect to create a lot of chances.”

Inzaghi was similarly pleased with his squad's night.

“I said 'well done guys', they put in a giant performance,” the manager said. “I asked them to play exactly as they did. We all know Manchester City, what they are capable of, we knew we had to pull out all the stops, play a great game and we did it.”