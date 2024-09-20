Babina Noko are looking to overturn a deficit as they lost 1-0 in the first leg away from home last weekend and progress to the next round of the competition.
Mbule, who failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians, will add creative spark to the Sekhukhune midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Tshepo Mokoane and Vusimuzi Mncube.
Sipho Mbule joins Sekhukhune on loan from Sundowns
Image: Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mbule has already linked up with his new teammates in Polokwane where they are preparing for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary clash against CD Lunda Sul of Angola.
Babina Noko are looking to overturn a deficit as they lost 1-0 in the first leg away from home last weekend and progress to the next round of the competition.
Mbule, who failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians, will add creative spark to the Sekhukhune midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Tshepo Mokoane and Vusimuzi Mncube.
READ MORE
Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours
Andre Arendse backs beleaguered AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa
‘Come clean’: Downs coach Mngqithi says it’s about time local transfer figures are made public
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos