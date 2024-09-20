‘We must forget we’re leading 2-0,’ says Riveiro as Pirates’ Caf showdown against Jwaneng looms

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has admitted that 2-0 away may look a good result and make people think they have already qualified for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.
But the Spaniard warned on Friday the game is far from over as they are facing a good team in Jwaneng Galaxy.
Pirates lead from the first leg of the second preliminary round against the Botswana side that Bucs are hosting at the Orlando Stadium in the return leg on Saturday.
Riveiro insisted Jwaneng still posed a danger and reminded people this is the same team that knocked out Pirates in the same stages of this competition last year. Pirates had won 1-0 in Botswana but lost 5-4 on penalties after allowing Jwaneng to win the second leg 1-0 in Orlando.
Based on that, Riveiro insisted it would be naive to start Saturday’s game thinking they’ve already won. “There’s no space for speculation. There’s no space for us to speculate with the result and the time. It’s true that the result for now is good for us, is in our favour. But it’s a difficult one. Trust in our toes because already we’ve had an opportunity to play three times against this team, and we know how difficult [they are],” he said.
“Maybe the 2-0 makes it feel like we’ve already won. If you didn’t watch the game, it was an easy game for us, but it’s far from over. We know how difficult it’s going to be and we’re mentally prepared for a tough game, and that’s the way we’re approaching this one.”
The Pirates coach said there’d be a few things to improve on in their game if they want to keep Jwaneng at bay. “There’s things to improve, but in the knockout it’s more about the needs of that day.
“We have to anticipate all possible scenarios. We have to prepare ourselves for every possible scenario. We have to forget that we're leading 2-0 and face the game like we're playing in our home in Soweto.”
Playing at home will be a great advantage against a side coached by South African Morena Ramoreboli, who knows what to expect.
“We're comfortable in Orlando, it’s a pleasure to play for our fans, pleasurable to see them enjoying the game with us. We feel the love, you feel how much they’re behind us. It’s something you want to repeat in each game. It's a constant motivation for us. I guess the energy that we're getting here is helping us,” said Riveiro.
“Even the other day [against Chippa United], we were behind but the people were supporting us all the way. We made it 1-1 and pushing and hoping that we are going to score. That’s something that is on our side to capitalise on in every game.”
For Jwaneng to win, they’ll have to score three unanswered goals, something which will be very difficult against a Pirates side which has been buzzing at home.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi heaps praise on 'unselfish human being' Thapelo Morena
Riveiro said for a big club like Pirates, winning should be a habit, and is happy how his players have been able to switch their mentality to face different challenges in three competitions Pirates have already been involved in this season. “Right now, we’re a new space for all of us,” says Riveiro of the number of competitions Pirates will play this season.
“It's a new space that we’re starting to explore to learn, and to manage with the resources that we have, which are more than enough. It’s important to be accurate in our analysis, where we analyse the numbers around our team to prevent injuries and moments of nonform.
“We have manage to be really consistent in our starting XI, which is something positive when we analyse not only the result but also the performances. But now we’re going to the new space. The best way to recover ourselves is winning. As long as you continue winning, it’s easy because you’re more positive and so the recovery process is getting much better.”
