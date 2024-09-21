Diaz double helps Liverpool to 3-0 win over Bournemouth

A quick-fire double from Luis Diaz set Liverpool on course for a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League home win against Bournemouth on Saturday as the Reds bounced back from last week's embarrassing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Diaz was electric in the first half, papering over Liverpool's defensive frailties with a brilliant attacking display from the left wing that overpowered the visitors, with the game effectively over as a contest by halftime.

Arne Slot's side had the VAR to thank for chalking off an early Bournemouth goal from Antoine Semneyo due to offside, with the groans of the home fans who feared another shock defeat turning to whoops of joy as the goal was overturned.

The electric Diaz then went to work, forcing keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a fine save in the eighth minute, and he threatened several more times before finally beating Kepa to a long ball and rattling it home in the 26th minute.