Man United and Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities

21 September 2024 - 20:39 By Reuters
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Manchester United had to settle for a single point despite a dominant performance by Erik ten Hag's team in their 0-0 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The draw - at least a small measure of revenge after United's humiliating 4-0 rout by Palace in May that was their low point last season - left them 11th in the table on seven points. Oliver Glasner's Palace are 16th with three points.

Ten Hag's men will rue Saturday's squandered opportunities, including two agonising near misses in rapid-fire succession in the first half that saw Alejandro Garnacho and then Bruno Fernandes hammer shots off the crossbar within a few seconds, both left to hold their heads in disbelief.

United keeper Andre Onana saw almost no action in the first half but was put to work several times in the second against a Palace side who were significantly better after the break. Onana made a fabulous double save, diving to bat away Eddie Nketiah's shot and then leaping into the air to stop Ismaila Sarr volleying home the rebound.

