Pirates through to Champions League group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy

21 September 2024 - 20:26
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Gilberto Vieira of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League, First Preliminary Round, 2nd Leg match against Jwaneng Gakxy at Orlando Stadium on September 21, 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates put up a solid display to confirm their place in Caf Champions League group stages, edging Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy 3-0 on aggregate after Monnapule Saleng scored in added time in the second leg of the second preliminary round to give Pirates a 1-0 victory at a chilly Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

This victory will taste very sweet for the Buccaneers who were knocked out 5-4 on penalties by Jwaneng in the same preliminary stages of this competition last year after a 1-1 stalemate. 

This time Pirates, who last reached the group stages in 2019, were in control of the proceedings and showed maturity in protecting their two-goal cushion from the first leg right until Saleng finished off Relebohile Mofokeng's delightful pass deep into referee's optional time.

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto, the scorers of the Bucs goals in last week's victory, were again a thorn in Jwaneng's side and came close to extending Bucs' lead.

Jwaneng put up a brave fight as they tried to claw their way back but found coach Jose Riveiro's side very organised at the back where skipper Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane at centre back, marshalled the defence well playing alongside Deano van Rooyen on the right and Hotto on the left wing.

The defence was the only area that Riveiro didn't make a change in this match as he made one in midfield and in attack where Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha started on the bench with Kabelo Dlamini and Deivi Viera taking their places.

Viera created the better of Pirates chances in the second half, crossing for Van Rooyen whose header was well saved by Chichima Phoko in Jwaneng's goal.

Phoko again saved his team in the later stages of this encounter when Hotto and Dlamini were put through, this time the gangling gloveman using his feet and body to keep away their shots.

Though Jwaneng were comfortable on the ball, it was their final pass to their front men that let them down, though credit should be given to Ndah and co. for their alertness. 

And just when the game looked destined for a 0-0 draw, Mofokeng combined with Saleng to give Pirates a deserved victory.

But how good Riveiro's charges are will be tested in group stages where games against some of the top African sides will come thick and fast in the coming months.

The Spaniard will himself have a lot to learn, as it will be the first time for him to lead any side deep into Africa's premier club competition.

