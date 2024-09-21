Pirates through to Champions League group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy

Orlando Pirates put up a solid display to confirm their place in Caf Champions League group stages, edging Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy 3-0 on aggregate after Monnapule Saleng scored in added time in the second leg of the second preliminary round to give Pirates a 1-0 victory at a chilly Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

This victory will taste very sweet for the Buccaneers who were knocked out 5-4 on penalties by Jwaneng in the same preliminary stages of this competition last year after a 1-1 stalemate.

This time Pirates, who last reached the group stages in 2019, were in control of the proceedings and showed maturity in protecting their two-goal cushion from the first leg right until Saleng finished off Relebohile Mofokeng's delightful pass deep into referee's optional time.

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto, the scorers of the Bucs goals in last week's victory, were again a thorn in Jwaneng's side and came close to extending Bucs' lead.

Jwaneng put up a brave fight as they tried to claw their way back but found coach Jose Riveiro's side very organised at the back where skipper Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane at centre back, marshalled the defence well playing alongside Deano van Rooyen on the right and Hotto on the left wing.