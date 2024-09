Sundowns thrash Mbabane Swallows to qualify for Champions League group stages

For the tenth season in succession, Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians once again thrashed Eswatini minnows Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League final preliminary stage clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns ended this tie 8-0 on aggregate over the two legs following a win by the same margin at this venue last weekend as Swallows hosted their match in South Africa due to lack of a compliant venue at home.

Sundowns were two goals shy of matching their record of ten goals for the highest aggregate victory in the tournament they achieved against Cรดte dโ€™Or of Seychelles in 2019.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi made a whooping ten changes to the team that beat SuperSport United 2-0 in their Betway Premiership opener on Tuesday at Loftus.