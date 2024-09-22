'It's a fantastic journey,' says Pirates coach Riveiro as Saleng buzzes again

When asked early in the season what distinguished the Monnapule Saleng he'd seen at the start of the 2024-2025 season from the forlorn-looking player who finished last season, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said there was a major difference.
The Bucs coach said the Saleng who started the current campaign was on fire and reminded him of the player he found at Pirates when he joined the club in June 2022.
That statement was further qualified by Saleng himself this week when he scored Pirates' two last-minute winners in the Betway Premiership and Caf Champions League ties.
Those two goals add to the one Saleng scored in one of Bucs' three matches that have put them in the final of the MTN8 — a contest that will see Pirates become the first team to win it three times in a row if they beat Stellenbosch FC in Durban on October 6.
Overall, Saleng has played in all eight of Bucs' matches this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in over 680 minutes he's played.
Compared to the 27 matches Saleng played in all competitions in his second and full season with Bucs in 2023-2024, scoring five goals and making five assists, one can see, barring injuries and sudden loss of form, he could be destined for a far better season this time.
Saleng's first season with Bucs was also far brilliant in terms of stats.
In that season, when Riveiro himself was still finding his feet in a new environment, Saleng played 30 matches in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and provided a staggering 11 assists. It was because of these stats that it was easy to notice that last season wasn't Saleng's best.
But Saleng once again showed in the last seven days why he's so important in Riveiro's team, heading in the winner in Bucs' opening Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday in referee's optional time.
Saleng repeated the same script on Saturday at the same stadium, this time connecting with Relebohile Mofokeng's pass to give Pirates a 1-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana to confirm his team's place in the group stages of the Champions League.
'It's a fantastic journey,' says Pirates coach Riveiro as Saleng buzzes again
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Pirates won the match 3-0 on aggregate over a side that embarrassed Bucs when they eliminated them in the same preliminary round last year.
After Saturday's game Riveiro evaded putting Saleng or any individual at the centre of Bucs' current form, preferring to give the whole team credit for what they've done so far in the Champions League where they haven't conceded a goal in four preliminary matches.
“Again, today we did a fantastic job to not give hope to the opponents,” said Bucs' coach.
“We reduced to zero their opportunities to score, only allowing them to have shots from the distance and not really giving them opportunity to feel there's a possibility to beat us here at home.
“That's producing opportunity later for different individuals in the team. We know our players very well, as you can imagine we know what they're capable to do in different moments of the game when the opponents are a little bit more tired.
“That's the moment our forward players use to get some benefit in those stages of the game and luckily for us we have a lot of talent up front and a lot of players with capacity to play an important role in decisive moments of the games.”
Those players on Saturday included Saleng, Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha and Boitumelo Raidopane, who came on for Tshegofatsho Mabasa late in the second half.
“The difference we have (now) is stability and more experience and more efficiency in our journey. But we can be better in the future. We can't relax because if we can't move the opponents will. It's a fantastic new (journey) for the group,” added Riveiro of his team's progress.
Pirates have two league games in the coming week, starting with a home fixture against Polokwane City on Tuesday before they go away to face Richards Bay in Durban on Sunday.
