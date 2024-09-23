Another step forward, says Arteta after Arsenal’s 99th-minute draw at City

Arsenal took another step forward despite conceding a 98th-minute equaliser in a full-blooded 2-2 draw away to champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The London club played the entire second half with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off in first-half stoppage time for kicking the ball away, having already been on a caution.

They came agonisingly close to holding on to the 2-1 lead given to them by first-half goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel but John Stones levelled at the death for City.

Arsenal would have gone top of the table with a first league win at The Etihad since 2015 and it would have been a huge statement in this year's title race.

Arteta said he was proud of his team's resilience in the face of adversity.