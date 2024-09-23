Soccer

Jose Riveiro pleased at Orlando Pirates’ ability to grind out wins

Monnapule Saleng finds late goal in another hard-fought win as Bucs put their Jwaneng Galaxy jitters behind them

23 September 2024 - 11:57
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa gets up for an aerial clash against Lesego Keredilwe of Jwaneng Galaxy in their Caf Champions League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased by his side's newfound ability to grind out wins even when they are not at their best before their Betway Premiership match against on-form Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (3pm). 

City have beaten AmaZulu and Magesi in their two opening league fixtures.

On a cold Saturday evening, Pirates were not on fire but managed to beat Jwaneng Galaxy 1-0 in the second leg of their Caf Champions League second preliminary round tie at Orlando Stadium.

Monnapule Saleng struck deep in stoppage time to ensure Pirates' relatively comfortable progression to the group stage by a 3-0 aggregate margin after beating Jwaneng 2-0 away.

Bucs, who suffered an embarrassing exit at the hands of the club from Botswana at the same stage last season, qualified for their first Champions League group stage since 2018-2019.

“I know it wasn't a beautiful game where we can say Pirates had a lot of chances,” Riveiro said.

“But I think we had a professional performance and we got the result we were looking for. I am happy to see the team growing in this direction.

“Last season we needed to be extremely good in every game to get the result. On a day that we were not good, it was difficult, collecting 1-1s, 0-0s. We have to contextualise today's game one more time.”

Bucs also did not play their best football when they won 2-1 against Chippa in their league opener, also at Orlando, in midweek where it was another late Saleng strike that secured maximum points.

Riveiro praised his team for coming through a touch programme of matches coming thick and fast against physical opponents with three wins.

“It's a third game [on Saturday] in the space of one week — we played last Saturday in Botswana and we came back and we played Chippa at home and it was an extremely difficult game to play, very physical; and today we played against a physical team again.”

The coach said taking Pirates to the group stages of Africa's premier continental club tournament was “special”.

“Absolutely special for me. If you can imagine, not everyone has an opportunity to coach Orlando Pirates.

“That's the first thing that makes me feel fortunate and that's why we have a fantastic group and they took us to the group stages.”

