“Those matches present an opportunity for me to see how far we can go in the next games before the Fifa break.”
Kodisang (42nd minute), Khoza (61st), Lorch (63rd) and Mkhulise (67th) scored against Swallows. Mngqithi, after a shaky start to 2024-2025 that saw Downs exit in the MTN8 semifinals against Stellenbcosh FC, feels his team are on the right track.
“The previous match we played against Mbabane I thought we should have scored more than four. Today [Saturday], I thought we should have scored more than four again.
“My aim was to try to see this team score more goals and we are in the right direction.”
This week's Betway Premiership Fixtures:
Tuesday: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium, 3pm); Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants (Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm); Royal AM vs Richards Bay (Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City (Athlone Stadium, 7.30pm); AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 7.30pm); SuperSport United vs TS Galaxy, (TUT Stadium, 7.30pm); Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm); Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Magesi (Mpumalanga Stadium, 7.30pm)
Saturday: Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium, 3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm); Magesi FC vs Royal AM (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm); Cape Town City vs SuperSport United (Athlone Stadium, 8pm); Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu (Free State Stadium, 8pm)
Sunday: Chippa United vs TS Galaxy (Buffalo City Stadium, 3pm); Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates (King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm); Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm)
Mngqithi an ‘enemy of those back-passes’, but happy with Sundowns’ momentum
Brazilians coach looking for more wins against Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Manqoba Mngqithi split hairs that there were too many back-passes from his team when there were attacking opportunities, but overall he was pleased with the job done by the players he fielded in their 4-0 win against Mbabane Swallows on Saturday.
Downs' coach wants his team to maintain momentum in the Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
The Brazilians ran out 8-0 aggregate winners in their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Swallows thanks to a second win by four unanswered goals this weekend at the same venue of the first leg, due to the Eswatini side's lack of an approved venue.
“More than 99% of the players who got a chance to play today [Saturday] played at the level I expected and the level I love,” Mngqithi said.
“The two wingers, 'Kodi' [Kobamelo Kodisang] and Thembinkosi Lorch [did well] — for Kodi to have an assist and a goal is big. For [Thapelo] Maseko to come in late and have an assist, for me that's big.
“I wanted to see Sphephelo Mkhulise in a more offensive position and for him to score a goal was impressive — he was one player who had a big second half.
“I was impressed with Zuko Mdunyelwa at right-back, especially when he tried to go higher up the pitch — the first goal was as a result of his efforts when he tried to find Kodi who played a cross and the ball came back and Kodi managed to finish.
“The two centrebacks, 'Rush' [Rushine de Reuck] has not been playing for the longest time but their quality was good, him and 'Male' [Malibongwe Khoza] I think were outstanding.
“Denis Onyango also showed his quality. For Divine Lunga to contribute two goals was big.
“The other youngsters I brought later [did well]. Bathusi Aubaas also had a decent game [starting in midfield].
“I'm not sure whether I'm not mentioning anyone but I think all the players who got an opportunity punched at a level I expected.
“There are a few issues one has to deal with, especially technical ones, where, for example, we could have received the ball on the back foot and attacked the next line, but they went for back-passes when I felt the positions they took could have propelled us forward. I'm one big enemy of such back-passes.”
Mngqithi, who made wholesale changes against Swallows from the team that beat SuperSport United 2-0 last week in their Betway Premiership opener, is targeting more wins against Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“It’s always nice to win and to score many goals because it brings confidence in the group but the most important thing for me is it brings a lot of competition in the team.
“This team that played [Saturday] scored four, it’s a wait and see what happens in our game against Marumo and we also have a big one after that which is Kaizer Chiefs.
Sundowns coach Mngqithi backs misfiring Shalulile to find his scoring touch again
“Those matches present an opportunity for me to see how far we can go in the next games before the Fifa break.”
Kodisang (42nd minute), Khoza (61st), Lorch (63rd) and Mkhulise (67th) scored against Swallows. Mngqithi, after a shaky start to 2024-2025 that saw Downs exit in the MTN8 semifinals against Stellenbcosh FC, feels his team are on the right track.
“The previous match we played against Mbabane I thought we should have scored more than four. Today [Saturday], I thought we should have scored more than four again.
“My aim was to try to see this team score more goals and we are in the right direction.”
This week's Betway Premiership Fixtures:
Tuesday: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium, 3pm); Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants (Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm); Royal AM vs Richards Bay (Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City (Athlone Stadium, 7.30pm); AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 7.30pm); SuperSport United vs TS Galaxy, (TUT Stadium, 7.30pm); Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm); Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Magesi (Mpumalanga Stadium, 7.30pm)
Saturday: Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium, 3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm); Magesi FC vs Royal AM (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm); Cape Town City vs SuperSport United (Athlone Stadium, 8pm); Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu (Free State Stadium, 8pm)
Sunday: Chippa United vs TS Galaxy (Buffalo City Stadium, 3pm); Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates (King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm); Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm)
READ MORE
Jose Riveiro pleased at Orlando Pirates’ ability to grind out wins
Sundowns thrash Mbabane Swallows to qualify for Champions League group stages
'It's a fantastic journey,' says Pirates coach Riveiro as Saleng buzzes again
Pirates through to Champions League group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy
Polokwane City just won’t let Appollis go — agent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos