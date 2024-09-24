Soccer

Banyana to take on Denmark in international friendly next month

24 September 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana will play against Denmark next month in an international friendly.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed Banyana Banyana will play against Denmark in an international friendly on October 25 at the Aalborg Stadium. 

This match will be followed by a high-profile friendly against highly ranked England in Coventry four days later and there will be two more friendly matches against Jamaica late in November and early in December on the exotic island. 

The matches will be part of Banyana’s preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco. 

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was excited to play against such diverse opposition with each presenting different attributes and approaches to the game. 

“I thank Safa and Sasol for these matches because they will test us in different ways. This is the kind of preparation we need before Wafcon next year,” said Ellis. 

“We will continue to look for top international opposition for Banyana Banyana as they prepare for the defence of their continental title. These matches are an important part of the preparation in the build-up to next year’s Wafcon,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan. 

“We are excited about the friendly between Banyana Banyana and Denmark. This match provides an opportunity for the team to showcase their talent on the international stage.  

“As they prepare for Wafcon 2025, friendlies against highly competitive teams are invaluable in strengthening the team’s readiness and overall performance. Sasol continues with supporting Banyana Banyana and stand behind the team as they build momentum to conquer the challenges ahead,” said Sasol senior manager: group brand and sponsorship Nozipho Mbatha. 

