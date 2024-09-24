Broos names Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa in Afcon preliminary squad

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has often been overlooked by Hugo Broos, has been named in the Bafana Bafana coach's 32-player preliminary squad for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo.

Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 (7pm) and in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm SA time).

South Africa survived a few scares, partly down to lack of match fitness for a number of their players due to the late start of the Betway Premiership, to come through this month's opening two matches relatively well. They secured two last-gasp results — a 2-2 home draw against the Cranes and 3-2 win away against South Sudan.

Six or four points against Congo will put South Africa in a strong position to reach the next Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress.