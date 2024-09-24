Soccer

Broos names Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa in Afcon preliminary squad

24 September 2024 - 18:26
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on September 18.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has often been overlooked by Hugo Broos, has been named in the Bafana Bafana coach's 32-player preliminary squad for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo. 

Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 (7pm) and in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm SA time). 

South Africa survived a few scares, partly down to lack of match fitness for a number of their players due to the late start of the Betway Premiership, to come through this month's opening two matches relatively well. They secured two last-gasp results — a 2-2 home draw against the Cranes and 3-2 win away against South Sudan. 

Six or four points against Congo will put South Africa in a strong position to reach the next Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress. 

Mabasa's physical presence and ability to score crucial goals for Pirates — the 27-year-old has three in eight league and cup games this campaign after being the Premiership's top scorer with 16 goals in 2023-24 — has seen him make Broos' provisional squad.

Another notable inclusions is captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has played a Premiership and a Caf Champions League game for Mamelodi Sundowns returning from injury. 

Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is an interesting inclusion. 

Bafana preliminary squad 

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine 

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Mudau, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana 

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha 

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi 

