Makgopa scores late brace as Pirates beat Polokwane
Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to score two late goals as Orlando Pirates continued their impressive start to the season with a dominant 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Before Makgopa’s late flurry, attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng continued with his revival as he opened the scoring after 55 minutes in this match that temporarily took the Buccaneers to the top of the Betway Premiership standings.
This brace of goals will do Makgopa a lot of good in terms of confidence as he has been thin on the scoring front with coach Jose Riveiro preferring Tshegofatso Mabasa to lead his attack.
For Saleng, who did not see much action last season largely due to the emergence of crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi, he will also be highly motivated with the way he has started the campaign.
Saleng has been one of the reliable performers for Riveiro in the preliminary stage of the Champions League, in the MTN8 where they have booked a place in the final against Stellenbosch next week and in the league.
In the early stages of this match, Pirates enjoyed most of the possession and they created most of the chances with the likes of Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mabasa asking most of the questions.
For the visitors, coach Phuti Mohafe went with his tried and tested attack that was led by Hlayisi Chauke who was supported by in-demand OswinAppollis and Mokibelo Ramabu.
One of the most notable moments of the first half arrived in the 21st minute when Tlou Nkwe’s hand connected with the ball under pressure from Saleng but referee Michael Mosemeng waved play-on.
Pirates took the lead after 55 minutes when Saleng sneaked at the near post to beat a Polokwane City defender and goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga with a close range shot.
Saleng was finding the back of the for the second time in this campaign after he scored the winner in their season opener against Chippa United last weekend.
Makgopa put this match beyond doubt when he pounced a loose that was spilled by Sapunga in the box as he failed to handle a speculative shot from substitute midfielder Karim Kimvuidi.
Makgopa was not finished as he punished the City defence who did not clear the lines with his second of the afternoon that took Pirates to the top of the log standings during referee’s optional time.