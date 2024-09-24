Makgopa scores late brace as Pirates beat Polokwane

Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to score two late goals as Orlando Pirates continued their impressive start to the season with a dominant 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Before Makgopa’s late flurry, attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng continued with his revival as he opened the scoring after 55 minutes in this match that temporarily took the Buccaneers to the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

This brace of goals will do Makgopa a lot of good in terms of confidence as he has been thin on the scoring front with coach Jose Riveiro preferring Tshegofatso Mabasa to lead his attack.

For Saleng, who did not see much action last season largely due to the emergence of crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi, he will also be highly motivated with the way he has started the campaign.