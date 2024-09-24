Sundowns thrash Gallants to go top of the Betway Premiership standings

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the top of the Betway Premiership with a polished 4-1 win over hapless Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians are tied on six points with Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City but they are top of the pile because of their superior goal difference having scored six goals after two matches while conceding only once.

After this win, they will turn their attention to the eagerly anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium while Gallants will be looking for their first win of the season when they host AmaZulu at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mnggithi changed the entire starting line-up that started in the 4-0 comprehensive win in the final preliminary stage of the Champions League last weekend.