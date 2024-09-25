ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bongani “Drogba” Ndulula says he is considering retirement as he has not played competitively in more than a year.
In the 38th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele chat to the former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi star.
Ndulula, 34, who has also played for AmaZulu and Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League, discussed at length how he has fallen out of love with football because of the poor treatment of players he has experienced at some clubs he played for.
Ndulula had a spell with Tshwane University of Technology in lower league football in the second half of last season after being without a club since completing time with Chippa United in 2017.
He also spoke about the Betway Premiership, where his former teams Pirates and Chiefs will be out to try to dethrone seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Asked who his toughest opponent was, Ndulula pointed to former Pirates captain Siyabonga “Nduna” Sangweni, who he said was tough as nails but also had football brains.
