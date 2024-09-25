Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football

Former Chiefs and Pirates striker says he is considering retirement because of poor treatment of players at clubs

25 September 2024 - 14:51 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the 38th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Bongani ‘Drogba’ Ndulula. Ndulula, who has also played for AmaZulu and Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) spoke about how he is considering retirement as he has not played competitively for over a year.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bongani “Drogba” Ndulula says he is considering retirement as he has not played competitively in more than a year.

In the 38th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele chat to the former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi star. 

Ndulula, 34, who has also played for AmaZulu and Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League, discussed at length how he has fallen out of love with football because of the poor treatment of players he has experienced at some clubs he played for. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns

In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by analyst Musi Matlaba ...
Sport
6 days ago

Ndulula had a spell with Tshwane University of Technology in lower league football in the second half of last season after being without a club since completing time with Chippa United in 2017.

He also spoke about the Betway Premiership, where his former teams Pirates and Chiefs will be out to try to dethrone seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Asked who his toughest opponent was, Ndulula pointed to former Pirates captain Siyabonga “Nduna” Sangweni, who he said was tough as nails but also had football brains. 

READ MORE

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Let’s allow Patrick Maswanganyi to enjoy his football’: ‘Magents’ Motale

Popular Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend takes a stroll down memory lane.
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Women’s Month wrap with Banyana's Kaylin Swart and Lelentle Mosimane

In the 34th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Banyana ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in SA

In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
1 month ago

Bafana take crucial Nations Cup qualifier against Congo to Gqeberha

Logistics prevented Safa from using Bloemfontein again, says CEO Monyepao.
Sport
11 hours ago

Broos names Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa in Afcon preliminary squad

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa, who has often been overlooked by Hugo Broos, has been named in the Bafana Bafana coach's 32-player ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana take crucial Nations Cup qualifier against Congo to Gqeberha Soccer
  2. Broos names Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa in Afcon preliminary squad Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Brad Binder wins Aragon motorcycle grand prix in Spain Sport
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football Soccer
  5. Chiefs will ‘throw everything at’ Sundowns: Mngqithi as crunch clash looms Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile