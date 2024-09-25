Chiefs send message to Sundowns with impressive win over AmaZulu

Could we be in for the most-contested Betway Premiership campaign by the three giants of South African football in years?

That's the question Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are posing after all of them, for the first time in Premier Soccer League history, won their first two opening league matches — all three producing emphatic wins and scoring a combined 10 goals, conceding two, in their second matches.

It all started with Pirates in Orlando on Tuesday where they walloped Polokwane City 3-0. Sundowns followed that with 4-0 thumping of Marumo Gallants that evening in Pretoria. Chiefs joined the party with Wednesday night's 3-1 win away to AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs' comfortable victory was the least expected of the three given Amakhosi's struggles in recent years. But under new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs seem to be gaining form that could see them come closer to their two nemeses.