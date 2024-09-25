It may appear insignificant but the extra day Mamelodi Sundowns have to prepare for the Betway Premiership meeting with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday is crucial for Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Sundowns thrashed Marumo Gallants 4-1 at Loftus on Tuesday night through goals by Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Sphelele Mkhulise and they start their preparations for the clash against Nasreddine Nabi's new-look Chiefs on Wednesday.
The extra day to prepare, as Amakhosi play their second league match of the season against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night, meaning they have only Thursday and Friday to prepare for the weekend's clash, provides a slight advantage for Downs.
When Chiefs return from Durban on Thursday, Nabi is likely to summon players for video analysis and regeneration and will only have Friday for working with the ball on the training ground.
Chiefs will ‘throw everything at’ Sundowns: Mngqithi as crunch clash looms
Extra day of preparation can provide a slight advantage to the Brazilians
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“That extra day is going to make a huge difference for us,” Mngqithi said.
“We have time for our regeneration and probably one more training session in our tactical work to try to make sure we refocus our attention and structure towards the next match.
“One must indicate it is not going to be an easy match, they are going to throw everything at us, but it is good for South African football to have a match like that. It is always nice when the top three teams are looking good.
“It’s good for football and maximises our chances of doing well in the continental space because it means there is more competition locally. That means the intensity of our matches is going to climb a bit and come close to matching what we expect on the continental space, and I appreciate that.”
Though they convincingly beat Gallants, Mngqithi was disappointed with the late goal Downs conceded to Gabadinho Mhango in the 88th minute, shortly after Ronwen Williams saved a penalty from the Malawian striker.
“It’s like you have lost the match — after the goalkeeper saved you from the penalty spot you concede such a stupid goal.
“Even the penalty, I think it was a bit reckless and unnecessary because we still had cover and we could have defended the situation better. These things happen in football and that goal leaves a sour taste after the match.”
