Riveiro hints at more attacking approach from Pirates amid fiery start
Bucs buoyed by seven wins and two draws in all competitions, and first time starting with two league victories in a row since 2016
More depth, a slicker implementation of the game model and a hint of a more attacking approach in midfield are among factors in Orlando Pirates' fired-up start to the 2024-25 season, coach Jose Riveiro suggested.
The coach savoured what he said was the first time Pirates notched two wins in a row at the start of a league season since 2016 with their 3-0 Betway Premiership victory against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Evidence Makgopa's goals in the 85th and 91st minutes killed off the game. He was among a substitutes' list completed by Makhehlene Makhaula, Karim Kimvuidi and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who solidified Bucs' push for victory in a second half where Monnapule Saleng gave them a 55th-minute lead.
Riveiro said Pirates' bench has come to the party helping seal all four wins in a row in a punishing eight-day schedule that also saw Bucs beat Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy home and away to reach the Caf Champions League group stage and see off Chippa United in the Premiership.
Saleng is the man for Pirates once again
He smashes it home from a tight angle 👇
pic.twitter.com/95Vnv6YZKk
“I'm happy with the contribution from the bench again. It was crucial in Botswana, crucial against Chippa too to come back after they scored. It was crucial in the second game against Jwaneng, and tonight it was exceptionally good,” he said.
“The people coming off the bench are showing they are ready to die for the team even if they get a minute and that's very good news for all of us. Evidence, the same as Karim, Sibisi — everyone involved is performing at the level we need in those moments of the game.”
Riveiro has had much to be pleased about at the start of the campaign, where Pirates have won seven and drawn two of nine league and cup games, reaching the MTN8 final.
Their coach stressed two wins in the league are too few to confirm Bucs have put behind them their early-season jitters that resulted in 16 and 23-point gaps as runners-up to seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. But Bucs' coach said his team are taking confidence from the positive start across competitions.
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro on the good run of three wins in eight days and having a strong bench.
📹 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/s3flSziwih
It was put to Riveiro that when his side battled to put away smaller-name sides last campaign he was criticised for fielding two defensive midfielders, and that a system such as Tuesday's fielding Thalente Mbatha deeper and Kabelo Dlamini as a '10' seems to be having positive results.
“First, the concept of a defensive midfielder for me is not in my [orbit] — every midfielder is defensive when we don't have the ball,” Riveiro responded.
“But I understand what you are saying. I think it's more about the conditions and profile of the players who are on the field.
“What we try to do all the time is be a team that is balanced in every phase of the game. It's easy to have the temptation when you manage a squad like ours to put your hopes only in the talent and capacity to play forward, the technical skill. You need balance too.
“The starting XI is always related to the gameplan, and sometimes we need different kinds of profiles. Luckily we have the possibility, most of the time, not always, to choose the right players and in the end the most important is that we compete.
“There's also an evolution in the team to understand better what the game is asking for, and today was one more proof of that.
“I think the contribution of Thalente and 'KB' [Dlamini] was exceptional, but then when Makhaula came in also played his part controlling the game, giving us the possibility to control the spaces in front of [centrebacks] Olisah Ndah and 'Pepe' [Thabiso Sesane].
“The performances and [statistics] we are providing now are helpful to confirm we are working in the right way. But for someone who didn't watch our games recently but is checking their phone, and they see Pirates won 3-0 at home, they probably will think it was an easy game, we are playing fantastically and we are going to win everything this season.
“We know how difficult it is, how much we need to understand that the victories are coming because we are working so hard, and at the moment we don't, we are not going to find ourselves in that space.”
Bucs meet Richards Bay next at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).