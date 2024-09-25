Riveiro hints at more attacking approach from Pirates amid fiery start

More depth, a slicker implementation of the game model and a hint of a more attacking approach in midfield are among factors in Orlando Pirates' fired-up start to the 2024-25 season, coach Jose Riveiro suggested.

The coach savoured what he said was the first time Pirates notched two wins in a row at the start of a league season since 2016 with their 3-0 Betway Premiership victory against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Evidence Makgopa's goals in the 85th and 91st minutes killed off the game. He was among a substitutes' list completed by Makhehlene Makhaula, Karim Kimvuidi and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who solidified Bucs' push for victory in a second half where Monnapule Saleng gave them a 55th-minute lead.

Riveiro said Pirates' bench has come to the party helping seal all four wins in a row in a punishing eight-day schedule that also saw Bucs beat Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy home and away to reach the Caf Champions League group stage and see off Chippa United in the Premiership.