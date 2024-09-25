Sundowns and Bafana fans shook as Mokoena and Mudau continue to be benched by Mngqithi

Changes were expected at Mamelodi Sundowns when coach Manqoba Mngqithi took over from Rulani Mokwena but having star players Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena benched for four consecutive games has seen Brazilians fans blowing the whistle.

Mnqithi, asked at a press conference this month about Mokwena and Mudau’s continued absence, dismissed suggestions there was bad blood between him and the players.

The former Sundowns co-coach and long time technical staff member has taken over the head coaching reigns for the first time after Mokwena, now coaching Wydad Casablanca, abruptly left Chloorkop in July.

“They are still very important players to the team; you must know that” Mngqithi said last week.

“They are still going to come in and help us, but after the Mbabane Swallows game it was difficult to change the team that much because we achieved far more than many other games.”