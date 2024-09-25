Soccer

Sundowns and Bafana fans shook as Mokoena and Mudau continue to be benched by Mngqithi

25 September 2024 - 18:50 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Mameloid Sundowns stars Khuliso Mudau (left) and Teboho Mokoena (right), in action here for Bafana Bafana, in the spotlight.
STARS ON THE BENCH Mameloid Sundowns stars Khuliso Mudau (left) and Teboho Mokoena (right), in action here for Bafana Bafana, in the spotlight.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Changes were expected at Mamelodi Sundowns when coach Manqoba Mngqithi took over from Rulani Mokwena but having star players Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena benched for four consecutive games has seen Brazilians fans blowing the whistle.

Mnqithi, asked at a press conference this month about Mokwena and Mudau’s continued absence, dismissed suggestions there was bad blood between him and the players.

The former Sundowns co-coach and long time technical staff member has taken over the head coaching reigns for the first time after Mokwena, now coaching Wydad Casablanca, abruptly left Chloorkop in July.

“They are still very important players to the team; you must know that” Mngqithi said last week.   

“They are still going to come in and help us, but after the Mbabane Swallows game it was difficult to change the team that much because we achieved far more than many other games.” 

Though the Bafana Bafana stars' absence is notable and controversial, star-studded Sundowns have also been cruising without them recently. On Tuesday night, the Brazilians moved to the top of the Betway Premiership with their 4-1 victory against Marumo Gallants at Loftus. 

It can be argued Mokoena and Mudau were not in top form as Downs started the season patchily with an MTN8 semifinal defeat against Stellenbosch FC. Speculation is Mngqithi might also have sidelined the duo as he has attempted to stamp his authority in is new post. 

The move has, however, created a stir even from rival teams' fans on social media. Some supporters voiced their unhappiness with Mudau and Mokoena being on the bench as they are key players for Bafana and it is not an ideal situation for them to be lacking game time ahead of two crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo next month.

Commission for gender equality (CGE) spokesperson Javu Baloyi, speaking in his personal capacity as a sports fanatic, posted on X: “I am not a supporter of Sundowns. However, I feel benching Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau is to the detriment of Bafana Bafana.

“We used to criticise European coaches for doing the same, now it is Manqoba Mngqithi doing that. It is sad.” 

Other fans shared similar sentiments, describing Mokoena as the engine of the national team and Mudau as a skilled defender.

The two showcased their skills for the national team as crucial players as Hugo Broos's Bafana won bronze at this year's Nations Cup in Ivory Coast after reaching their first semifinal in 24 years.

Downs fan Kagiso Makgatho took another view, suggesting the players were not getting game time because of possible “clashes” with the coach.

“Manqoba doesn't get his salary from Bafana Bafana, I would do the same to people who are trying to sabotage my job. Tough for Bafana but the coach has every right, maybe you all need to speak some sense into these boys rather than just blaming the coach,” Makgatho posted.

Mokoena is a fan favourite who dominated social media charts in March after he scored a trademark long-range stunner in Sundowns' 1-1 draw against SuperSport United. 

After that game, then-Downs coach Mokwena, described the 2022-23 Premiership Footballer of the Year as an “incredible footballer”. 

The debate continues on social media:

