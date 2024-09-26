Kaizer Chiefs ‘want to go to very top of the league’, says Nabi after AmaZulu win

Goals from Ranga Chivaviro (12th minute), Gaston Sirino (14th), whose new attacking presence perhaps has most galvanised Amakhosi, and another impressive signing, Angolan centreback Inácio Miguel (23rd), put a rampant Chiefs in control.
Coach at pains to stress Amakhosi are a work in progress and he needs time to get them to the level he's aiming for
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs' ultimate aim is to “go to the very top of the league”, new coach Nasreddine Nabi says, but he stressed there is much work to do at a club that remains distinctly in the “developmental stage”.
Nabi said it bodes well for his project of rebuilding a giant of Southern African football — who have fallen a long way, given their nine seasons without silverware — that Chiefs have been able to pick up winning results while formative work is in progress.
Amakhosi followed their promising 1-0 opening Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein with a 3-1 victory against AmaZulu at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.
Both performances, as can be expected with many signings and an all-new technical staff, were far from perfect. However, there were also definite periods of dazzle as glimpses of Nabi's fast-paced, well-structured football have emerged.
“We conceded the first goal quickly [after the break] and that had a big impact on the second half. It's still a development stage now.
“If we can win games during this development process, this presents a big chance for me and my team.
“We still have to be patient with the team. Congrats to my players because we are still learning and developing and we didn't have to make too many interventions [from the bench], either positive or negative.
“There is still a lot of work to do.”
Nabi stressed it will take time for Chiefs to be at the level he is aiming for, but said his target is to have Amakhosi challenging for trophies and the league.
‘Rhoo’ plays down crisis for Broos as Mngqithi keeps Mokoena, Mudau out of Sundowns
“We know Chiefs were not at the level they were supposed to be in these past years, so there's a lot of work to do.
“We have high expectations but we still need time — and we don't know how much, we just know every match is to be won because we are Kaizer Chiefs.
“We know where we want to go and we want to go to the top of the league.
“The strategy is bright, it's just we still need a lot of work to maintain the same level we showed in the first half [against Usuthu]. It's realistic and we need to reach this goal.
“It depends on the opportunities in the [transfer] market. The market will dictate how long we need to reach these goals and high expectations.”
Nabi will face a stern test of the early level his project has reached when they meet Manqoba Mngqithi's seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
