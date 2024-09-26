Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs ‘want to go to very top of the league’, says Nabi after AmaZulu win

Coach at pains to stress Amakhosi are a work in progress and he needs time to get them to the level he's aiming for

26 September 2024 - 13:02
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Inácio Miguel of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates including Njabulo Blom in their Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' ultimate aim is to “go to the very top of the league”, new coach Nasreddine Nabi says, but he stressed there is much work to do at a club that remains distinctly in the “developmental stage”. 

Nabi said it bodes well for his project of rebuilding a giant of Southern African football — who have fallen a long way, given their nine seasons without silverware — that Chiefs have been able to pick up winning results while formative work is in progress. 

Amakhosi followed their promising 1-0 opening Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein with a 3-1 victory against AmaZulu at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night. 

Both performances, as can be expected with many signings and an all-new technical staff, were far from perfect. However, there were also definite periods of dazzle as glimpses of Nabi's fast-paced, well-structured football have emerged. 

Goals from Ranga Chivaviro (12th minute), Gaston Sirino (14th), whose new attacking presence perhaps has most galvanised Amakhosi, and another impressive signing, Angolan centreback Inácio Miguel (23rd), put a rampant Chiefs in control. 

Chiefs were far nervier after conceding early in the second half to Etiosa Ighodaro's strike (47th), and Usuthu hit the post twice after that with chances that, had they gone in, could have changed the complexion of the game. 

“These three points are well deserved. I have a lot of respect for AmaZulu and expected a tough game from them because I knew they lost their first two matches [2-1 against Polokwane City],” Nabi said afterwards, speaking in French through a translator. 

“We had a great first half. I would like to work on the momentum aspect of the second half. 

“We conceded the first goal quickly [after the break] and that had a big impact on the second half. It's still a development stage now. 

“If we can win games during this development process, this presents a big chance for me and my team. 

“We still have to be patient with the team. Congrats to my players because we are still learning and developing and we didn't have to make too many interventions [from the bench], either positive or negative. 

“There is still a lot of work to do.” 

Nabi stressed it will take time for Chiefs to be at the level he is aiming for, but said his target is to have Amakhosi challenging for trophies and the league. 

