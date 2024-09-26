Nabi and Mngqithi size each other up ahead of Chiefs-Sundowns blockbuster

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Manqoba Mngqithi are looking forward to testing their teams against each other after both started with two wins in their Betway Premiership campaigns.

But with Sundowns having won the last four league games against Chiefs in the last two seasons, it is Amakhosi who will start as underdogs despite hosting their much-anticipated Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The matchup is expected to be a third successive sold-out affair for Chiefs after their away victories against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein and AmaZulu in Durban in midweek.

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management of SA, which runs FNB Stadium, said on Thursday 44,000 ticket had already been sold, which is double total sold the last time the Soweto and Tshwane rivals met towards the end of last season. Sundowns confirmed winning the league for the seventh successive season with their 5-1 thumping of Chiefs on their own turf in that clash on May 2.