Soccer

POLL | Can revived Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns?

Amakhosi's bright start under new coach Nasreddine Nabi has set tongues wagging but Downs are finding a head of steam under Manqoba Mngqithi

26 September 2024 - 14:07
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari during a warm-up for their 3-1 Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wenesday. Chiefs are in the spotlight as they meet seven-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

It is far too early in the season to be predicting great things, but Kaizer Chiefs' bright start to the 2024-25 Betway Premiership has set tongues wagging, and their supporters might even have hope they can get one over seven-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. 

Amakhosi beat AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium AmaZulu in a 3-1 win on Wednesday night. Two new signings — Angolan central defender Inácio Miguel and former Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino — were on the scoresheet. The first goal of the three was scored by Ranga Chivaviro, who has looked fitter and sharper after a poor season in 2023-24.

That was Chiefs’ second victory after starting with a 2-1 win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium. 

Amakhosi supporters have been roused by the bright start under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff, providing hope that their disastrous nine seasons without silverware might be nearing an end.

Walking in Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning, one could easily spot Chiefs supporters proudly wearing the team’s regalia. Social media has also been flooded with posts from buoyant Amakhosi fans celebrating the two wins.

Chiefs’ renewal project under Nabi will, however, be tested further when they meet Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi, since taking over as Downs head coach in July, has been on a mission to develop winning momentum for the Brazilians. Downs are leading the Premiership after their 4-1 victory against Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Tuesday.

The two teams' form should see a big crowd at FNB. Chiefs, even when they are not on form, often give star-studded Downs a tough matchup.

After Amakhosi's bright start, their supporters will be hoping for a win against the Brazilians. Sundowns fans will be convinced Chiefs' fans are dreaming.

